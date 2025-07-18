Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The 2031 Ryder Cup will be played in Spain.

The Associated Press is reporting that Camiral Golf and Wellness near Barcelona will stage the 48th edition of the biennial clash.

According to Ramon Nogué, the president of the Catalan golf federation, an official announcement will be made next week.

It will be the second time that Spain has been chosen for the Ryder Cup, following Valderrama in 1997.

The news is sure to come as a bitter blow to golf fans in England who had hoped the famous match would make its first visit since The Belfry staged the contest in 2002.

Since then, Wales, Scotland, Ireland, France and Italy have all taken turns, with Ireland set to do so again in 2027 when the clash takes place at Adare Manor.

Plans have been bubbling away in the background to stake a claim for either the 2031 or 2035 renewals, with various courses – including proposed new developments at Hulton Park in Bolton and Luton Hoo in Bedfordshire – put forward as possible hosts.

However, with Spain appearing to have won the rights to 2031, it would seem English golf fans will have to wait at least four more years to see the contest back on their patch.

Not that anybody could realistically argue with Camiral’s credentials, of course. Formerly known as PGA Catalunya, it has an impressive championship pedigree.

A three-time Spanish Open host venue and former host of Final Qualifying for the DP World Tour, it spearheaded Spain’s bid to host the 2022 Ryder Cup but missed out to Italy, which ultimately staged the Covid-delayed match in 2023.

Owned by Irish businessman Denis O’Brien since 2008, it has benefited from a considerable cash injection that has improved the quality of its courses and on-site accommodation.

Upcoming Ryder Cup host venues

2025 – Bethpage Black Course – Farmingdale, NY

2027 – Adare Manor – Limerick, Ireland

2029 – Hazeltine National Golf Club – Chaska, MN

2033 – The Olympic Club – San Francisco, CA

Michael McEwan is bunkered's Head of Content and has been part of the team since 2004.