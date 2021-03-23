search
Report: Brooks Koepka facing lengthy spell on sidelines

Golf News

Report: Brooks Koepka facing lengthy spell on sidelines

By Michael McEwan23 March, 2021
Brooks Koepka could be facing up to eight months on the sidelines as he recovers from knee surgery.

The four-time major champion was operated on last week after dislocating his right knee cap and sustaining ligament damage in the run-up to The PLAYERS Championship. 

The exact circumstances and extent of Koepka's latest injury are unclear but, according to tour-pro-turned-analyst Brad Faxon, the word on the range is that the 30-year-old could be out for most of the year.

Speaking on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio, Faxon said: "I think this injury is way more serious than Koepka’s letting on.

“I’ve heard patella injury, post collateral ligament, PCL. I’ve dealt with multiple ACL injuries, and I’ve heard rumours he’s out for six to eight months.

"So I don’t think the Masters has a chance. I’m not saying I want that to happen for Brooks in any reason. We need him on the tour. He’s a hell of a player. But I think he’s going to battle this one. 

"PCL’s a tough injury to get over. Couple that with the other parts of the knee that got injured and we may not know the true story. But I know we’re pulling for him.”

Koepka was sidelined for most of 2020 with an injury to his left knee and, after returning to winning ways at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February, he was visibly emotional when he reflected on how that had impacted him. 

“I’ve had some real dark moments," said the American. "I was in some dark places mentally. I didn’t know if I was ever going to be the same again. My [left] knee just didn’t feel the same as my right one. I was in some dark places, I’m not going to lie. 

"I think that's probably the toughest thing, where you don't know if you're ever going to be the same competitor that you were."

Last weekend, Koepka posted an Instagram update which showed him on crutches and with bandaging over his right knee, with the caption: "Only 1 way to go from here."

Dumbarnie Links to stage 2021 Women's Scottish Open
It's official: Rory McIlroy has a new coach
Is this how Pete Cowen can turn McIlroy's game around?
Golf equipment boss says gear rollback is unlikely

