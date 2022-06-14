search
Report: Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed set to join LIV Golf

Golf News

Report: Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed set to join LIV Golf

By Michael McEwan08 June, 2022
Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed look set to become the latest big-name stars to defect LIV Golf.

The Telegraph's golf correspondent James Corrigan is reporting that the US duo's participation could be confirmed as early as this weekend, with Rickie Fowler also heavily tipped to join. 

They will join an increasingly star-studded collection of players in the LIV Golf Series, with Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and, of course, Phil Mickelson amongst the high-profile players taking part in this week's inaugural event at the Centurion Club near London. 

DeChambeau and Reed could feature in the second tournament, scheduled to take place at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland from June 30 to July 2. 

It is being staged in the same week as the John Deere Classic on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour's Irish Open. 

Should DeChambeau and Reed - and, for that matter, Fowler - commit to LIV Golf, it would seismically shift the balance of power in men's professional golf towards the Saudi-funded, Greg Norman-fronted LIV Series.

It would also cast serious doubt over the futures of other big names who have, so far, rejected LIV Golf's advances, amongst them Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth.

To this point, neither the PGA Tour nor the DP World Tour have confirmed what sanctions - if any - they will impose upon member players who play on the money-spinning start-up. 

bunkered.co.uk has reached out to both organisations for comment but, at the time of publishing, has yet to receive a reply. 

The inaugural LIV Golf Series event gets under way tomorrow afternoon.

Golf News

Brandel Chamblee wants LIV duo removed from Hall of Fame
US Open 2022: First round tee times in full
7 records which could fall at the US Open
Jon Rahm fears for Ryder Cup’s future
Brooks Koepka blasts media interest in LIV Golf

