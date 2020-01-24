Cameron Smith has been warned by the PGA Tour over comments he made about Patrick Reed's alleged "cheating" at last month's Hero World Challenge.



According to a report in Australian Golf Digest, Smith was reprimanded by the tour after he openly criticised the former Masters champion for his now infamous incident in a waste area in the Bahamas.

Reed, 29, was assessed a two-shot penalty at the end of his third round after television cameras twice caught him striking the sand behind his ball on the par-5 11th hole and, intentionally or otherwise, improving his lie.

Whilst he insisted he didn't cheat, many took an opposing view, Australian ace Smith among them.

"If you make a mistake maybe once, you could maybe understand but to give a bit of a bulls**t response like the camera angle... that's pretty up there (inexcusable)," he said. "I don't have any sympathy for anyone that cheats.

"I know Pat pretty good and he's always been nice to me, so I don't want to say anything bad about him but anyone cheating the rules, I'm not up for that."

That apparently earned Smith - the winner of last week's Sony Open - a caution from the tour.

"According to a source, an official from the PGA Tour spoke to Smith about the remarks, essentially issuing a warning that he would be fined in the future if he made similar statements," the report read.