Report: Clubhouse spending stays strong despite lockdowns

Golf News

Report: Clubhouse spending stays strong despite lockdowns

By Ryan Crombie09 February, 2021
PlayMoreGolf research Golf News grassroots golf clubhouses COVID-19 lockdown
New research has shown that clubhouses across the UK have managed to maintain a steady stream of income over the last 12 months despite the impact of various COVID-19 lockdowns.

The new data from PlayMoreGolf shows that almost two-thirds (62%) of players spend at least £10 on food and drink after a round, with roughly half (47%) laying out at least £5 before teeing off.

Over 3,500 PlayMoreGolf members were quizzed on their spending habits and the research also found that, from these members alone, over £2million was spent across hundreds of partnered courses in the UK.

The data, acquired before the third national lockdown came into effect at the beginning of 2021, demonstrates that, despite challenging circumstances, the purchasing of food and drinks from club pro shops remains strong.

"It was brilliant to see so many people picking up clubs for the first time or rediscovering their passion for golf last year,” said Alastair Sinclair, CEO of PlayMoreGolf. “However, 2020 was also a year full of challenges. Alongside a reduction in capacity, golf clubs were unable to serve food and drink in the ways they would have done in pre-covid times.”

“PlayMoreGolf’s data will come as a relief to clubs who are desperate for government restrictions to be lifted and courses to reopen. Our findings show that in times when restrictions weren't in place, our members contributed more than £2m of food and beverage revenue at our clubs.

“We also found that 82% of our members take a guest to play, which could be a much-needed financial boost to golf clubs ahead of the new season.”

