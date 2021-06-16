search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsReport: Controversial aid set to be BANNED by PGA Tour

Golf News

Report: Controversial aid set to be BANNED by PGA Tour

By Michael McEwan16 June, 2021
PGA Tour green books Tour News Player ADvisory Council Rory McIlroy Rules of Golf
Golfer Reading Greens Book

It is being reported that the PGA Tour is set to ban players from using green-reading books, perhaps from as early as October.

According to a report by Golfweek’s Eamon Lynch, the Players Advisory Committee voted overwhelmingly in favour of banning the books at a meeting during the Memorial Tournament a fortnight ago.

The matter will now go to the PGA Tour Board who, themselves, will vote on whether or not to outlaw the divisive manuals.

• Torrey Confidential: Tips, picks and more

• 'Brooksy' heckles are hilarious says Bryson

There has been growing pressure on the game’s major tours to follow the lead of Augusta National Golf Club and ban the books. Whilst their use has become commonplace at the top end of the game in recent times, it is been argued that they eliminate the skill of reading greens and, to some extent, contribute to slow play.

In 2019, the R&A and USGA introduced new rules that reduced the amount of information contained within the books.

However, critics complained that those rules still didn’t go far and, now, it appears players are taking matters into their own hands.

Speaking ahead of this week’s US Open, Rory McIlroy, the chairman of the Players Advisory Council, said: “Everything that's talked about in those meetings is somewhat confidential, but what I can say, I think -- I use a greens book, and I'd like to get rid of them.

• Mickelson out to make more major history

• TaylorMade unveils stunning US Open bag

“I think everyone is in the same boat, most guys on tour are in the same boat, that if it's going to be available to us and it helps us, people are going to use it, but I think for the greater good of the game, I'd like to see them be outlawed and for them not to be used anymore.”

If supported at Board level, it is understood that the new rule come into effect in time for the start of the 2021/22 PGA Tour season later this year.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - green books

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - Player ADvisory Council

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Related Articles - Rules of Golf

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
HOW TO WARM UP FOR A ROUND OF GOLF LIKE A TOUR PRO
David Law
play button
THESE TROLLEYS MAKE GOLF MORE FUN!
Stewart Golf
play button
REVIEW - Are these Cobra putters the best that money can buy?
Cobra
play button
THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN FOURSOMES & FOURBALL… and how to play them
Foursomes
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Bubba Watson speaks up in support of Matthew Wolff
Rory McIlroy likes chances despite sloppy second round
Scottish Golf Show reveals new name as event goes national
US Open: Rory McIlroy in the mix as Henley and Oosthuizen lead
US Open: Round 2 tee times in full

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Getting your ball position spot on
Watch
play button
How to improve your ball flight
Callaway
play button
How to transition your weight with Peter Barber
Callaway
play button
Stop de-lofting your club
Watch
See all videos right arrow