Report: Coronavirus refunds could cause closure of iconic Scots club

The prestigious Blairgowrie Golf Club in Perthshire could be forced to CLOSE if members follow through on demands for this year's fees to be refunded.

A report in The Courier quotes an update provided to members by club captain Peter Inglis.

Like all golf clubs across the UK, Blairgowrie has been closed since strict measures to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic were introduced by the government on March 23.

With no sign of those restrictions being eased in Scotland, some members have contacted the club to request a refund on their annual dues. That, according to Mr. Inglis, could have serious consequences for Blairgowrie.

• People playing football on Musselburgh Links

• Change made to plans to re-open English courses

“Quite simply, refunding this year’s fees could lead to the closure of Blairgowrie Golf Club,” The Courier quotes him as saying. “We have had a small number of members write to us and request refunds of their 2020 subscriptions, or inquiring about fees for this year.



“We are looking into ways to add value to your membership subscriptions but your committee is united in the belief that no refunds can be given.



“This decision has not been taken lightly. However, subscriptions and visitor income are the bedrock of the club’s finances."

• Rory McIlroy hailed as "King of the PGA Tour"

• Member threatens to sue club over COVID closure

He added: "Given these unprecedented circumstances, we would, therefore, call on all members to embrace their responsibility as the owners, shareholders and custodians of their club – and support the measures being taken to ensure Blairgowrie Golf Club remains financially secure for the enjoyment of current and future generations of golfers."

Founded in 1889, Blairgowrie is home to two 18-hole championship courses - the Lansdowne and the Rosemount - as well as another nine-hole track. The Rosemount, incidentally, was the scene of Greg Norman's first-ever victory as a professional when it staged the 1977 Martini International on the European Tour.