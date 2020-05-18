Report: First Minister to 'announce' golf's return this week

It is being claimed Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon could relax some coronavirus restrictions in the country this week – paving the way for golf’s imminent return.



Today's edition of the Sunday Times is reporting that an announcement of plans to let people return to leisure pursuits – including golf, tennis and fishing – could come as early as Tuesday.

Golf has been in lockdown in Scotland since March 23, when the government announced a series of restrictions designed to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, golf courses, clubhouses and pro shops have been closed all across the country.

Calls to re-open the facilities have intensified in the last week, following Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to allow golf courses in England to re-open last Wednesday. Courses in Wales and Ireland will be allowed to re-open from tomorrow.

According to the latest Health Protection Scotland figures, a total of 14,447 Scots have tested positive for the virus to date, with 2,094 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. The true figure is thought to be significantly higher.

The Sunday Times report adds that the First Minister is expected to follow the five-step blueprint adopted by her Northern Irish counterpart Arlene Foster.

It is also claimed that she is not yet ready to relax rules prohibiting people from coming into close proximity with those outside their immediate household.

