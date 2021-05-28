search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsReport: Gareth Bale "quitting football"... to take up golf!

Golf News

Report: Gareth Bale "quitting football"... to take up golf!

By bunkered.co.uk26 May, 2021
Gareth Bale Real Madrid Euro 2020 football ABC Deportes Tottenham Hotspur
Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale could be about to retire from football – with a view to becoming a professional golfer instead.

According to a report in Spain, the Welsh superstar, 31, is planning to hang up his boots after this summer’s European Championships and dedicate himself full-time to golf.

The Real Madrid forward – at one time, the world’s most expensive footballer – spent last season on loan at former club Tottenham Hotspur after falling out of favour at the Spanish giants.

• No repeat of wild PGA scenes at Open - R&A chief

• "Bulls**t" - Koepka unimpressed by Bryson

• Twitter goes wild for US PGA champ Phil

However, he struggled for starts under former manager Jose Mourinho and, with the Londoners yet to appoint a successor to the Portuguese, Bale’s future has been cast into fresh doubt.

Moves to Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool have been rumoured but, according to Spanish outlet ABC Deportes, the six-time Welsh Footballer of the Year could be set to turn his back on the game altogether.

The report states that Bale will quit the game after leading his country at this summer’s COVID-delayed Euros after becoming “disconnected” from football. It adds: “His desire is to dedicate himself to playing golf and even to compete professionally.”

Bale has never made any secret of his love for golf.  The three-handicapper was nicknamed ‘The Golfer’ by teammates at Real Madrid and had a replica of the 17th hole at TPC at Sawgrass built in his back garden in Wales.

• US PGA 2021: Full prize money payout

• Bob Mac "livid" with finish to US PGA

The Spanish media has regularly blamed golf for Bale’s various injury problems during his time with Real.

Bale would not be the first footballer to give up the ‘Beautiful Game’ in favour of golf.

Former West Ham United, Liverpool and England defender Julian Dicks turned professional shortly after retiring from football in his early thirties. A knee injury, however, curtailed his progress.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Gareth Bale

Related Articles - Real Madrid

Related Articles - football

Related Articles - Tottenham Hotspur

Related Articles - Trending

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
REVIEW - Are these Cobra putters the best that money can buy?
Cobra putters
play button
THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN FOURSOMES & FOURBALL… and how to play them
Foursomes
play button
I TEST JON RAHM’S NEW IRONS! – Callaway Apex TCB review
Callaway
play button
Top 5 tips to help you conquer the MENTAL game
mental game
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

EXCLUSIVE Rising star Garrick Higgo “delighted” with first major start
Phil Mickelson has BRILLIANT response to poor Colonial start
Scots golfers to play 100 holes in a day for charity
Tiger Woods gives first interview following horror crash
6 big takeaways from Bryson DeChambeau’s ‘Week On Tour’ video

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
The importance of shoulder turn in the golf swing
Callaway
play button
A two-minute set-up MOT
Callaway
play button
How to create more body turn
Callaway
play button
Shift your weight to the left side
Callaway
See all videos right arrow