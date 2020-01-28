Report: Glasgow council courses lined up for closure

Five of the six municipal courses in Glasgow are being lined up for closure as part of council cost-cutting measures.



A report in the Daily Record claims the move is part of a plan to plug a funding 'black hole'.

The courses lined up for closure are Littlehill, Lethamhill, Linn Park, Ruchill and Alexandra Park. Only the nine-hole layout at Knighstwood is set to be saved.



This follows a public consultation into the future of the layouts undertaken by local authority last summer.



According to the Daily Record's report, city councillors have been looking into options for how to reduce spending.

It is thought that closing these five courses could save upwards of £500,000. An options document that has been drawn up is also thought to show that the number of rounds played across the city's municipal courses has fallen by 15% in just four years.

The news is a bitter blow to golfers in and around the city, who saw the Eastwood and Mount Ellen clubs close their doors for the final time last year.

A council spokesman said: “Glasgow City Council will need to make budget savings which could be in the region of £50million. The cross-party budget working group asked officers for savings options.

“All parties have received the same information and they will present their budgets at a meeting on February 20.”