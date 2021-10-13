Report: PGA Tour creates yet ANOTHER incentive scheme for pros

It really does pay to be good at golf.

Or rather, good enough to earn a PGA Tour card.

Mere months on from confirmation of the Player Impact Program – a $40m initiative designed to reward players who add value to the tour based on a number of different metrics – it is being claimed that players now stand to earn yet more money just by showing up to play.

The Golf Channel is reporting that the world’s most lucrative golf tour recently advised its players of a new program called “Play 15 Bonus”, which will see any player who plays in at least 15 events in a season receiving a $50,000 reward.

According to a memo sent to members, the new program will be “subject to review” but is expected to continue each season.

Korn Ferry, Champions Tour and exhibition events will not count towards a player’s total but it is understood that the Ryder Cup, Presidents Cup and Olympics will.

It is also understood that the prize fund for the PLAYERS Championship will increase by $5million to $20million, making it the richest 72-hole strokeplay event in the game, whilst the Tournament of Champions is also expected to be worth $8m from January, the winner of the limited field event taking home $1.44m.