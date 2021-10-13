search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsReport: PGA Tour creates yet ANOTHER incentive scheme for pros

Golf News

Report: PGA Tour creates yet ANOTHER incentive scheme for pros

By Michael McEwan11 October, 2021
PGA Tour Tour News Players Championship Prize money Golf Channel
Pga Tour

It really does pay to be good at golf.

Or rather, good enough to earn a PGA Tour card.

Mere months on from confirmation of the Player Impact Program – a $40m initiative designed to reward players who add value to the tour based on a number of different metrics – it is being claimed that players now stand to earn yet more money just by showing up to play.

• New pics show Tiger back on the golf course

• Caddie dies during PGA Tour Latinoamerica event

The Golf Channel is reporting that the world’s most lucrative golf tour recently advised its players of a new program called “Play 15 Bonus”, which will see any player who plays in at least 15 events in a season receiving a $50,000 reward.

According to a memo sent to members, the new program will be “subject to review” but is expected to continue each season.

• Harrington admits to "ball issues" at Ryder Cup

• WATCH: Spiranac has ace in front of Player

Korn Ferry, Champions Tour and exhibition events will not count towards a player’s total but it is understood that the Ryder Cup, Presidents Cup and Olympics will.

It is also understood that the prize fund for the PLAYERS Championship will increase by $5million to $20million, making it the richest 72-hole strokeplay event in the game, whilst the Tournament of Champions is also expected to be worth $8m from January, the winner of the limited field event taking home $1.44m.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - Players Championship

Related Articles - Prize money

Related Articles - Golf Channel

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
THE SIMPLE WAY TO FLUSH YOUR IRONS | with Ewen Ferguson
Ewen Ferguson
play button
DO THE TAYLORMADE P790 IRONS LIVE UP TO THE HYPE?
TaylorMade
play button
I TAKE ON THE BEST AMATEUR GOLFER IN SCOTLAND
angus carrick
play button
WHO WOULD USE THIS GOLF CLUB? | TaylorMade 300 Mini Driver review
TaylorMade
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

PXG boss offers staff cash bonus to get COVID vaccine
Women's golf is "neglected" says Gary Player
Dustin Johnson: I want to be US Ryder Cup captain
“I can’t keep playing the way I am” - Jason Day opens up on struggles
US teen cards 57 in high school golf championship

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How a stronger grip can lead to extra distance
Watch
play button
Stay on top of the golf ball
Watch
play button
Get more width in your backswing
Watch
play button
Controlling the speed of your back swing
Watch
See all videos right arrow