Report: PGA Tour loses venue to LIV Golf

Golf News

Report: PGA Tour loses venue to LIV Golf

By Jamie Hall29 November, 2022
PGA Tour LIV Golf World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
Mayakoba Liv Golf Pga Tour

The PGA Tour has lost one of its venues to LIV Golf, according to reports in the US.

As reported by Golfweek, El Camaleon Golf Club at Mayakoba – which hosted the World Wide Technology Championship earlier this month – will be announced as the site of the breakaway tour’s 2023 opener.

The Mexican course was designed by LIV CEO Greg Norman, who has retained strong ties to the resort, while there is also a strong Mexican contingent on the tour in the shape of Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz.

• Rahm and Thomas sign up for TGL

• Tiger Woods out of Hero World Challenge

LIV Golf Mayakoba is expected to take place in February as the curtain-raiser for the Saudi-funded tour’s expanded schedule, up from eight events to 14.

It would be the second confirmed event for next season following the announcement of LIV Golf Adelaide, confirmation of long-reported rumours the rebel tour was planning a visit to Australia.

Mayakoba is the first course to leave the PGA Tour to host a LIV event, and comes after the World Wide Technology Championship was left off the list of “elevated” events for the coming season.

However, WWT is believed to be remaining as a title sponsor, with the expectation the PGA Tour will seek a new venue in time for next year.

• Sandy Jones: Former PGA chief passes away

• Teams revealed for Ryder Cup warm-up

Meanwhile, bosses of golf’s main tours and the majors will meet next week to discuss how to respond to LIV Golf.

PGA Tour boss Jay Monahan and DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley will host the meeting at The Match in Florida, according to James Corrigan of the Telegraph. R&A chief Martin Slumbers, USGA boss Mike Whan and PGA of America head Seth Waugh will all be in attendance.

It is still unclear whether Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley will be there.

