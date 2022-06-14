search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsReport: PGA Tour pro makes $10m LIV Golf switch

Golf News

Report: PGA Tour pro makes $10m LIV Golf switch

By Lewis Fraser10 June, 2022
LIV Golf LIV Series PGA Tour Tour News Pat Perez
Liv Golf Pga Tour

It appears as though LIV Golf has secured the services of another high-profile PGA Tour player.

According to the Monday Q Info  Twitter account, Pat Perez has accepted a $10million deal to join the new start-up circuit, which got under way yesterday at the Centurion Golf Club near London.

The world No.168 has three PGA Tour wins to his name, with the most recent coming in 2017 at the CIMB Classic. 

• LIV Golf to apply for world ranking status

• DP World Tour undecided on LIV rebel

Since then, the 46-year-old has maintained his PGA Tour card, most recently recording a tied 26th finish at the Memorial Tournament.

If the report is accurate, Perez will join an increasingly star-studded line-up in committing to the Saudi-funded venture, including Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia and Phil Mickelson.

Pat Perez

He will also be accepting an indefinite suspension from the PGA Tour, announced yesterday.

Within minutes of the the first shots being hit in the opening round of the LIV Golf event, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan sent a memo to all member players informing them that all current and future LIV Golf players would be banned from the tour.

• Westwood Ryder Cup captaincy "in jeopardy"

• Report: DeChambeau & Reed set to join LIV Golf

That includes PGA Tour events, as well as the Presidents Cup and tours sanctioned by the PGA Tour, including the Korn Ferry Tour, PGA Tour Champions, PGA Tour Canada and PGA Tour Latinoamerica.

Monahan's missive also said that players who have resigned their membership of the PGA Tour will also be removed from the FedEx Cup Points List and will not be permitted to play in PGA Tour events as a non-member via a sponsor exemption or any other eligibility category.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - LIV Golf

Related Articles - LIV Series

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - Pat Perez

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Brandel Chamblee wants LIV duo removed from Hall of Fame
US Open 2022: First round tee times in full
7 records which could fall at the US Open
Jon Rahm fears for Ryder Cup’s future
Brooks Koepka blasts media interest in LIV Golf

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to improve your ball flight
Callaway
play button
Denis Pugh’s tips for swinging on plane
Watch
play button
Hold your finish to improve your discipline
Watch
play button
Control your rhythm and tempo
Watch
See all videos right arrow