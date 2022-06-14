It appears as though LIV Golf has secured the services of another high-profile PGA Tour player.



According to the Monday Q Info Twitter account, Pat Perez has accepted a $10million deal to join the new start-up circuit, which got under way yesterday at the Centurion Golf Club near London.



The world No.168 has three PGA Tour wins to his name, with the most recent coming in 2017 at the CIMB Classic.

Since then, the 46-year-old has maintained his PGA Tour card, most recently recording a tied 26th finish at the Memorial Tournament.

If the report is accurate, Perez will join an increasingly star-studded line-up in committing to the Saudi-funded venture, including Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia and Phil Mickelson.

According to a source Pat Perez has signed with LIV for 10 million. They added that Perez is close with the Gretzky's and they, along with DJ they helped secure the deal. — Monday Q Info (@acaseofthegolf1) June 10, 2022

He will also be accepting an indefinite suspension from the PGA Tour, announced yesterday.



Within minutes of the the first shots being hit in the opening round of the LIV Golf event, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan sent a memo to all member players informing them that all current and future LIV Golf players would be banned from the tour.

That includes PGA Tour events, as well as the Presidents Cup and tours sanctioned by the PGA Tour, including the Korn Ferry Tour, PGA Tour Champions, PGA Tour Canada and PGA Tour Latinoamerica.

Monahan's missive also said that players who have resigned their membership of the PGA Tour will also be removed from the FedEx Cup Points List and will not be permitted to play in PGA Tour events as a non-member via a sponsor exemption or any other eligibility category.