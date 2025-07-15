Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

According to reports, the PGA Tour is eyeing up a return to a Trump-owned venue for the first time in almost a decade.

Josh Carpenter of the Sports Business Journal has claimed that the circuit is expected to add a new event at Trump National Doral in Miami in 2026.

Several sources said the Tour is looking to run the event from April 27-May 3.

Details of it – including title sponsor or who will operate the tournament – are yet to be confirmed, however, there is a possibility it becomes a Signature Event.

The door for a potential return was opened when it was removed from the 2026 LIV Golf schedule, also shared by Carpenter recently.

The PGA Tour had visited Trump Doral for 54 years before moving away after the 2016 World Golf Championships event.

Since then, the South Florida venue owned by US President Donald Trump has featured in each of LIV Golf’s first four seasons.

The new Doral event means the tour’s CJ Cup Byron Nelson will move to a later date in May, whilst it will fall between the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and the Truist Championship.

It comes after former PGA Tour chief Jay Monahan sat down with Golf Channel’s Eamon Lynch to discuss the possibility.

“I’d say two things on that front,” he began. “His focus is on solving the opportunity, and that’s reunifying the game.

“In terms of the PGA Tour and looking to our future, that’s something we would initiate. Those are two different paths. The path he’s been involved on most closely is reunifying the game.”

Trump, 79, has previously chimed into the ongoing negotiations between the PGA Tour and the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, which bankrolls LIV.

In April, the 47th President claimed he could solve the divide in the men’s professional game in ’15 minutes’. The move to Trump Doral could well pave the way.

