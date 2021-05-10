World No.1 Dustin Johnson and Justin Rose have both received monetary offers in the region of $30million to join a Saudi-backed new world tour, it has been reported.



In an exclusive report by the Telegraph’s golf correspondent James Corrigan, it has been revealed that numerous big names in the game, Including Dustin Johnson and Justin Rose, have been offered a deal to join a new breakaway tour.

With PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan previously stating that any player who signs up will no longer be a member of the tour, it is thought that if the players were to accept the offer on the table, they would be forfeiting the opportunity to take part in any Ryder Cups, whilst involved in the new Saudi world tour.

The Telegraph report also revealed that $30million formal offers have been made to four-time major champion Brooks Koepka and five-time major champion Phil Mickelson.

“This will all kick off in the next few weeks,” a source told Telegraph Sport. “It will be fascinating to hear how aggressive Monahan is with his language. The Saudis believe the tour can’t expel members and it could end up in a big legal fight.”

It has been reported that the PGA Tour's recent 'Player Impact Program' scheme had been devised in a bid to kill off the Premier Golf League, so that the biggest names stayed loyal to the tour.

However, it seems that the $40m program, that sees the most influential pros receive cash bonuses, has not had the desired effect, with the Saudi Arabian-backed tour returning to the fore.



In February last year, it was believed that the Premier Golf League was off the table after a number of high-profile players publicly shut down any notion of them joining the new-look tour.

“For me, I’m out,” said Rory McIlroy in 2020. “My position is I’m against it until there may come a day that I can’t be against it. If everyone else goes I might not have a choice, but at this point I don’t like what they’re proposing.”

McIlroy also revealed that close friend and 15-time major champion Tiger Woods was also not interested in the proposed new tour.

It is believed that the new world tour would begin in 2022 with a Formula One style complement, whereby players would be signed to teams, complete with managers, signings and transfers.