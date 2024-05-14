Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Rory McIlroy has filed divorce proceedings against his wife Erica Stoll, according to reports in the USA.

According to celebrity gossip site TMZ, the world No.2 filed the papers with the North County Courthouse in Florida on Monday.

The shock news, which was confirmed to the Irish Independent by McIlroy’s team, comes as he prepares to play in this week’s PGA Championship and less than 48 hours after he won his second consecutive PGA Tour title at the Wells Fargo Championship.

It is understood that neither McIlroy nor Stoll will be making any further comment about the matter, although McIlroy is due to meet with the press at Valhalla Golf Club tomorrow for a pre-arranged press conference ahead of this week’s major.

The couple met in 2012 during the Ryder Cup and officially became an item in 2015.

Two years after that, they married in a lavish ceremony at Ashford Castle attended by more than 200 guests.

Stoll subsequently became a fixture at many of McIlroy’s tournament victories and, in August 2020, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Poppy.

However, Stoll was noticeably absent from The Masters last month where an out-of-sorts McIlroy held an extremely brief pre-tournament press conference before going on to finish in a tie for 22nd.

On Sunday, in a live, televised interview on the 18th green in the immediate aftermath of his win at Quail Hollow, McIlroy paid a heartfelt tribute to his mother, Rosie, in honour of US Mother’s Day but made no mention of Stoll.

This week, McIlroy returns to the site of his most recent major victory – the 2014 PGA Championship – in the hope of ending a decade-long drought in the game’s four biggest events with what would be a fifth major success.

