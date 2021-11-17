search
HomeGolf NewsReport: Rory McIlroy splits with Pete Cowen

Golf News

Report: Rory McIlroy splits with Pete Cowen

By Michael McEwan10 November, 2021
Rory McIlroy Rory Tracker Golfweek Tour News Pete Cowen michael bannon
Rory Mcilroy

Well, that didn't last long.

According to Golfweek, Rory McIlroy has split with coach Pete Cowen and is, once again, working exclusively with his long-standing mentor Michael Bannon.

Four-time major champ McIlroy started working with Yorkshireman Cowen at The PLAYERS Championship in March and has won twice on the PGA Tour since then: the Wells Fargo Championship in May and the CJ Cup last month.

• Ishikawa in trouble after quarantine breach

• European Tour to re-brand as DP World Tour

However, he has struggled for consistency - a fact reinforced by his Strokes Gained statistics - and admitted to losing his way after attempting to emulate Bryson DeChambeau's in the quest for greater distance off the tee.

His frustrations were plain for all to see during the Ryder Cup in September where he cut an emotional figure after winning his singles match match with Xander Schauffele on the Sunday.

The Golfweek story quotes McIlroy as saying: "Yes, Michael and I are back working together. I’ve always had a relationship with Pete and I’ll ask for his input if I feel I need it. But now it’s Michael and me.”

• New report makes Tiger Woods earnings claim

• English club introduces 'gender neutral' tees

McIlroy first teamed up with Bannon as an eight-year-old prodigy in Northern Ireland. 

Throughout the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the pair were separated by the Atlantic Ocean but it's understood that Bannon has now returned to Florida and is helping McIlroy prepare for next week's season-ending DP World Tour Championship on the European Tour.

