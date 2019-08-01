search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsReport: Thorbjorn Olesen "arrested" after flight disturbance

Golf News

Report: Thorbjorn Olesen "arrested" after flight disturbance

By bunkered.co.uk01 August, 2019
Thorbjorn Olesen The Sun Arrest British Airways Ian Poulter Ryder Cup Team Europe WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational Heathrow Metropolitan Police
Thorbjorn Olesen

It is being reported that Ryder Cup star Thorbjorn Olesen was ARRESTED on suspicion of sexual assault after “going on a tirade” during a transatlantic flight earlier this week.

The Sun is reporting that the Dane was met by police when the British Airways plane he was travelling on from Nashville, Tennessee, arrived at Heathrow on Monday.

It is said that Olesen, 29, “hurled abuse” at passengers and crew, before being calmed by 2018 Ryder Cup teammate Ian Poulter.

• Is this the worst-ever example of slow play?

• 5 huge names who could lose their cards this week

It is alleged that Olesen then “molested” a women whilst Poulter slept. He is also accused of urinating in their first-class aisle.

A witness told The Sun: “He started abusing some of the passengers and crew and then made a pass at one of the female passengers before taking a leak in the aisle.

Thorbjorn Olesen Ryder Cup

“It was shocking behaviour. You would expect it maybe on a budget airline but not in the first-class cabin on BA.’’

Olesen is believed to have been returning to his London home after finishing in a tie for 27th at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational in Memphis last weekend.

• Sergio Garcia digs up tee box in yet another tantrum

Poulter’s agent Paul Dunkley told the newspaper that the Englishman had helped to calm down a “slightly intoxicated” passenger.

“He then went to sleep and the first he knew of anything else was when the police were waiting at Heathrow,” added Dunkley.

• 7 huge names who can play senior golf in the next year

The Met Police confirmed that a 29-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, being drunk on board an aircraft and failing to comply with the orders of cabin crew, before being “released under investigation”.

Olesen’s representatives could not be reached for comment.

Related Articles - Thorbjorn Olesen

Related Articles - Ian Poulter

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - Team Europe

Related Articles - WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational

Golf News

8 big names who lost their PGA Tour cards this weekend
Laura Davies has a VERY unusual way of teeing up her ball
BBC presenter under fire for Sky Sports Golf criticism
TEN more events added to bunkered Fantasy Golf schedule
Gareth Bale plays golf as teammates prepare for new season

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
How to stop hooking the ball
Watch
play button
Improve your posture
Watch
play button
Swing your arms more freely
Callaway
play button
Make your swing arc wider
Watch
See all videos right arrow