It is being reported that Ryder Cup star Thorbjorn Olesen was ARRESTED on suspicion of sexual assault after “going on a tirade” during a transatlantic flight earlier this week.



The Sun is reporting that the Dane was met by police when the British Airways plane he was travelling on from Nashville, Tennessee, arrived at Heathrow on Monday.

It is said that Olesen, 29, “hurled abuse” at passengers and crew, before being calmed by 2018 Ryder Cup teammate Ian Poulter.



It is alleged that Olesen then “molested” a women whilst Poulter slept. He is also accused of urinating in their first-class aisle.

A witness told The Sun: “He started abusing some of the passengers and crew and then made a pass at one of the female passengers before taking a leak in the aisle.

“It was shocking behaviour. You would expect it maybe on a budget airline but not in the first-class cabin on BA.’’

Olesen is believed to have been returning to his London home after finishing in a tie for 27th at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational in Memphis last weekend.



Poulter’s agent Paul Dunkley told the newspaper that the Englishman had helped to calm down a “slightly intoxicated” passenger.

“He then went to sleep and the first he knew of anything else was when the police were waiting at Heathrow,” added Dunkley.



The Met Police confirmed that a 29-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, being drunk on board an aircraft and failing to comply with the orders of cabin crew, before being “released under investigation”.

Olesen’s representatives could not be reached for comment.