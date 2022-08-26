search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsReport: Tiger, Rory & Co. "propose PGA Tour shake-up"

Golf News

Report: Tiger, Rory & Co. "propose PGA Tour shake-up"

By Michael McEwan22 August, 2022
Tiger Woods Rory McIlroy PGA Tour LIV Golf Tour News Alan Shipnuck
Tiger Woods And Rory Mc Ilroy

The details from last week’s PGA Tour players’ meeting are slowly starting to emerge – and they make for fascinating reading.

Tiger Woods flew from his home in Florida to Delaware for crunch talks with fellow pros ahead of last week’s BMW Championship.

Top of the agenda: how to stave off the threat posed by LIV Golf.

Woods made a hasty exit following the meeting and those who stayed on to play in the second of the three FedEx Cup Playoff events, including Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas, were tight-lipped on what went on.

• Tributes paid to Open champ Weiskopf

• REVEALED: The small print in a LIV contract

However, the Fire Pit Collective’s Alan Shipnuck has divulged some of the details.

According to a source with direct knowledge of what was discussed, it has been proposed that a new series of up to 18 no-cut tournaments could form a “tour-within-the-tour”. It would feature the top-60 players competing for $20m purses.

Sound familiar?

Shipnuck’s source also claims that Woods and Co. are prepared to lobby the PGA Tour to give up its charitable status. The 501(c)(6) status with which the tour currently operates allows it, amongst other things, to pay less tax and operate free from shareholders and investors.

However, it is understood that players are keen for some of their wealthy benefactor friends to have the opportunity to throw money at the tour which could then see them rewarded with equity positions, again much like LIV is understood to have done for its leading lights.

• Norman: Ranking "compromised" without LIV

• Paige Spiranac's social media earnings revealed

Elsewhere in Shipnuck’s piece, it is reported that as many as seven current PGA Tour players are set to jump ship in favour of LIV Golf following this week’s FedEx Cup finale.

The reigning Open champion Cam Smith is understood to be one of those making the switch at the conclusion of the Tour Championship at East Lake in a deal that is believed to be worth more than $100million.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - LIV Golf

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - Alan Shipnuck

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

BMW PGA Championship: 18 LIV Golf stars included in field
Tour pro wins "worst hole-in-one prize ever"
Scottie Scheffler explains bizarre "butt crack" injury
Rory McIlroy responds to Cam Smith rift rumours
"Hypocrites”: Lee Westwood rips PGA Tour stars

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to make a consistent backswing
Watch
play button
Let your arms and shoulders work together
Watch
play button
Increase your stability for more consistency
Watch
play button
Maintain your balance throughout golf swing
Watch
See all videos right arrow