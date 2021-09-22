search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsReport: Tiger Woods to 'address' US Ryder Cup team

Golf News

Report: Tiger Woods to 'address' US Ryder Cup team

By Michael McEwan19 September, 2021
Ryder Cup Tiger Woods Tiger Tracker Steve Stricker Team USA Whistling Straits
Tiger Woods Main

Injury might have prevented him from making a ninth Ryder Cup appearance this week but Tiger Woods is still expected to contribute to the American cause at Whistling Straits.

The Telegraph is reporting that US captain Steve Stricker will call upon his good friend Woods to address his 12-man side – either in person or by video-link – as they prepare to do battle with Padraig Harrington’s Europeans.

Stricker is hoping that Woods’ influence will motivate his young side as they look to interrupt Europe’s recent dominance of the biennial event.

The men in blue and gold have won nine of the last 12 editions of the clash, including the most recent at Le Golf National in Paris in 2018.

• 6 reasons the US will win Ryder Cup

• The ugliest US Ryder Cup outfits of all time

Woods was part of the US side that was humbled in France but will play no part this time around as he continues to recover from injuries he sustained in a horror car crash in February. The 15-time major champion’s most recent competitive appearance was alongside son Charlie in the PNC Championship last December. He hasn’t played on tour since The Masters in November 2020.

The Telegraph report adds that Woods’ anticipated contribution this week will form part of a new, ‘low key’ approach from Stricker.

Several of his predecessors in the role have opted – with various degrees of success – at employing the services of President George W. Bush, Major Dan Rooney and others. However, it is believed Stricker is keen to keep the focus on golf at the expense of any and all themes of ‘war’.

• Na latest to hit out at snub from Stricker

• Koepka told to "relinquish" Ryder Cup spot

Paul Azinger, the mastermind of the United States’ 2008 victory, said: “I’ve talked to Steve and he’s told me that he is going to eliminate the things that made him nervous as a Ryder Cup player – the inspirational videos and speakers and stuff like that – and he is just going to sell the message of preparation really hard and try to have an advantage on that course.

“He also said that Tiger has been on all the time with his observations. That is a neat guy to have in your corner.”

• The 43rd Ryder Cup gets underway this Friday, September 24. For full television details, click here.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - Tiger Tracker

Related Articles - Steve Stricker

Related Articles - Team USA

Related Articles - Whistling Straits

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
4 IRON TIPS IN UNDER 3 MINUTES
Andrew Jowett
play button
BUDDIES TRIP | Does Adare Manor live up to the hype?
Adare Manor
play button
£519 DRIVER vs £150 DRIVER | What's the difference?
Titleist
play button
FINDING THE PERFECT IRON | Callaway Apex custom fitting
Callaway
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Brooks Koepka dishes on Bryson, his fitness and *those* Ryder Cup remarks
Ryder Cup: What happens if a player tests positive for COVID?
Check out Justin Thomas’ stunning – and pricey – watch
Ian Poulter: Inside the mind of The Postman
12 big names who have NEVER played in the Ryder Cup

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Weaken your grip to hit a fade
Callaway
play button
Clear the hips through impact
Watch
play button
How close to the golf ball should you stand?
Watch
play button
How to play better golf after a hip replacement
Watch
See all videos right arrow