Report: Top coach Pete Cowen believes he has coronavirus

Pete Cowen, one of the world’s leading golf coaches, believes he has contacted coronavirus.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Englishman Cowen says he has not been tested for the disease but that medics have advised him he “ticks every box on the corona sheet”.

The 69-year-old from Sheffield has told all of the players that he works with – including reigning US Open champion Gary Woodland, world No.3 Brooks Koepka and European major champs Graeme McDowell and Henrik Stenson – to follow health and government guidance on the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I'm feeling horrendous and wouldn't wish this on anyone, no matter how young and fit they may be,” said Cowen, who was at THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass just over a week ago.

“After a few days of self-isolation, we decided to ring the ambulance and the medics said I ticked every box on the corona sheet. They were fantastic, but said they were not allowed to test me unless I was admitted to hospital and then the staff there decided to keep you in.

“I don't want to alarm anyone, and I might just have been particularly vulnerable to it. But I'm not sure how anyone with an underlying illness could cope with this.”

Woodland, who won the US Open at Pebble Beach last year, subsequently told Golfweek that he has spoken with Cowen in recent days but that he, his wife and their three children are feeling well and have no symptoms.

Last week, South African golfer Victor Lange, who plays on the PGA Tour Latinoamérica, became the first known tour pro to test positive for the virus.

• Are you concerned that you may have coronavirus? Follow the NHS guidelines here.