search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsReport: Top coach Pete Cowen believes he has coronavirus

Golf News

Report: Top coach Pete Cowen believes he has coronavirus

By Michael McEwan23 March, 2020
Pete Cowen coronavirus COVID-19 golf coaching Gary Woodland Graeme McDowell Henrik Stenson Brooks Koepka
Pete Cowen

Pete Cowen, one of the world’s leading golf coaches, believes he has contacted coronavirus.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Englishman Cowen says he has not been tested for the disease but that medics have advised him he “ticks every box on the corona sheet”.

The 69-year-old from Sheffield has told all of the players that he works with – including reigning US Open champion Gary Woodland, world No.3 Brooks Koepka and European major champs Graeme McDowell and Henrik Stenson – to follow health and government guidance on the COVID-19 pandemic.

• The very best par-3s in Ireland

• WATCH - DJ launches outrages 'lefty' drive

“I'm feeling horrendous and wouldn't wish this on anyone, no matter how young and fit they may be,” said Cowen, who was at THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass just over a week ago.

“After a few days of self-isolation, we decided to ring the ambulance and the medics said I ticked every box on the corona sheet. They were fantastic, but said they were not allowed to test me unless I was admitted to hospital and then the staff there decided to keep you in.

WATCH - 14 CLUB CHALLENGE... AMATEUR EDITION!

“I don't want to alarm anyone, and I might just have been particularly vulnerable to it. But I'm not sure how anyone with an underlying illness could cope with this.”

• CONFIRMED! New date for year's first major!

• 5 simple ways to stay safe on the course

• The very best of golf on Netflix

Woodland, who won the US Open at Pebble Beach last year, subsequently told Golfweek that he has spoken with Cowen in recent days but that he, his wife and their three children are feeling well and have no symptoms.

Last week, South African golfer Victor Lange, who plays on the PGA Tour Latinoamérica, became the first known tour pro to test positive for the virus.

• Are you concerned that you may have coronavirus? Follow the NHS guidelines here.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Pete Cowen

Related Articles - coronavirus

Related Articles - COVID-19

Related Articles - golf coaching

Related Articles - Gary Woodland

Related Articles - Graeme McDowell

Related Articles - Henrik Stenson

Related Articles - Brooks Koepka

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
G710 vs G410 vs i500 – Which PING iron is longest?
Ping
play button
14 CLUB CHALLENGE - THE AMATEUR EDITION!
14 Club Challenge
play button
COBRA SPEEDZONE DRIVERS – Are these Cobra’s best ever?
Cobra
play button
Dumbarnie Links - THE FIRST REVIEW!
Dumbarnie Links
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Matt Wallace reveals regret over caddie incident
Top Scottish club "might not survive" corona crisis
School of Golf: History (Lesson 3)
Coronavirus: Can UK greenkeepers still go to work?
Report: 2020 Olympic Games to be CALLED OFF

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
The correct shoulder angle at address
Watch
play button
Releasing the clubhead
Watch
play button
Make a bigger shoulder turn
Watch
play button
A simple takeaway drill from Peter Barber
Watch
See all videos right arrow