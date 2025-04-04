Sign up for our daily newsletter
One of US President Donald Trump’s Scottish golf courses is set to become the host of a new DP World Tour event.
According to Golf Digest, the Wentworth-based circuit is in the final stages of striking a deal with Trump International Golf Links Aberdeen.
The tour’s schedule currently has an unnamed ‘European Event’ listed for August 7, when the Czech Masters was previously held each year.
But the stars have aligned for the Trump-owned venue as the former tournament has been cancelled for this season after tournament officials were unable to find a venue.
A spokesperson for the DP World Tour told bunkered.co.uk: “Any updates to our 2025 global schedule will be announced in due course.”
It comes as one of his properties – Trump Doral – hosts LIV Golf Miami this week. The 78-year-old has made no secret of his ambitions to host events at his courses.
He has also taken an active role in negotations between the PGA Tour and the Public Investment Fund, albeit to no avail yet.
Last year, Trump said he could strike a peace deal between the sides in “15 minutes”.
Meanwhile, the move to Trump’s venue in the north of Scotland will coincide with the resort opening its second links this summer, the MacLeod Course.
It’s some good news after Trump Turnberry was told recently that it will not host the Open Championship anytime soon.
Mark Darbon, chief executive of the R&A told Sky News that commercial ‘challenges’ were holding it back from a return to the rota.
“The area where there’s a bit of challenge is around the logistical and commercial side,” he said. “The last time we were at Turnberry in 2009 we had 120,000 people there.
“These days a modern Open caters for 250,000 people-plus, and so we need the road and rail infrastructure to get our fan base there.
“We need hotel accommodation for the 60,000 bed nights we need to stage our championship and it’s challenging at that venue.”
