Report: Two more PGA Tour winners set for LIV

LIV Golf is set to announce the signing of two more PGA Tour winners later today.

The Saudi-funded circuit is due to unveil the remaining four team rosters within the next few hours, with Thomas Pieters set to be one of the new faces.



According to ESPN, the world No.34 will be joined in making the switch by two former PGA Tour winners.

Brendan Steele and Danny Lee.



Steele, 39, has three PGA Tour wins to his name, the most recent of those coming in 2017. The world No.122 has earned more than $20million in 297 starts on the US-based circuit and has made nine starts this season.



The American was scheduled to play in last week's Genesis Invitational at Riviera but withdrew on Tuesday for undisclosed reasons.



Lee, meantime, made history in 2008 when he became the youngest player ever to win the US Amateur Championship.

The South Korea-born New Zealander was No.1 on the World Amateur Golf Ranking when he turned professional in April 2009, just a matter of weeks after he won the Johnnie Walker Classic on the European Tour - just the second amateur to win on the circuit.

His sole PGA Tour victory came in 2016 at the Greenbrier Classic where he beat David Hearn, Kevin Kisner and Robert Streb in a playoff.



He is currently the world No.267.

LIV Golf begins its second season this week, when it stages the first of its 14 events in Mexico.

