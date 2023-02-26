search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
Bunkered LIVE Golf Show - in Birmingham (February) and Edinburgh (March) 2023
Buy Tickets
HomeGolf NewsReport: Two more PGA Tour winners set for LIV

Golf News

Report: Two more PGA Tour winners set for LIV

By Michael McEwan20 February, 2023
LIV Golf PGA Tour Tour News Brendan Steele Danny Lee
Liv Golf Documentary

LIV Golf is set to announce the signing of two more PGA Tour winners later today.

The Saudi-funded circuit is due to unveil the remaining four team rosters within the next few hours, with Thomas Pieters set to be one of the new faces.

According to ESPN, the world No.34 will be joined in making the switch by two former PGA Tour winners.

Brendan Steele and Danny Lee.

• Tiger targeting majors after Riviera return

• Ryder Cup hopeful Pieters joining LIV

Steele, 39, has three PGA Tour wins to his name, the most recent of those coming in 2017. The world No.122 has earned more than $20million in 297 starts on the US-based circuit and has made nine starts this season.

The American was scheduled to play in last week's Genesis Invitational at Riviera but withdrew on Tuesday for undisclosed reasons.

Lee, meantime, made history in 2008 when he became the youngest player ever to win the US Amateur Championship. 

The South Korea-born New Zealander was No.1 on the World Amateur Golf Ranking when he turned professional in April 2009, just a matter of weeks after he won the Johnnie Walker Classic on the European Tour - just the second amateur to win on the circuit.

• Scottish Golf set to increase affiliation fees

• Inside Jordan Spieth's $7.1million mansion

His sole PGA Tour victory came in 2016 at the Greenbrier Classic where he beat David Hearn, Kevin Kisner and Robert Streb in a playoff.

He is currently the world No.267.

LIV Golf begins its second season this week, when it stages the first of its 14 events in Mexico.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - LIV Golf

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - Brendan Steele

Related Articles - Danny Lee

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

LIV Golf Mayakoba: Full prize money, leaderboard & payout
Brooks Koepka insists Bryson DeChambeau feud is over
Sir Nick Faldo blasts Sergio Garcia over Rory McIlroy criticism
Jon Rahm’s start to the season in stats
Puerto Rico Open: Preview & betting tips

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Peter Barber’s advice for older golfers
Callaway
Denis Pugh gives a lesson for beginners
Watch
How to stop hooking the ball
Callaway
Lowering your ball flight
Callaway
See all videos right arrow