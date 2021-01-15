Report: Two-time major champion Angel Cabrera arrested

Angel Cabrera, the former Masters and US Open champion, has been arrested in Brazil for extradition to his native Argentina.

The 51-year-old is due to face charges for crimes he allegedly committed between 2016 and last year.

Cabrera was tracked down to an address in an upper-class area of Rio de Janeiro having been put on Interpol's 'Red List'.

According to a report by the Associated Press, he is set to face charges of assault, theft, illegal intimidation and repeated disrespect to authorities.

Argentine media had previously reported that Cabrera's ex wife, Silva Rivadero, had filed two charges against the golfer, whilst another former partner, Cecilia Torres, alleges that he punched her, threatened her and attempted to run her over with his car in 2016

Cabrera is South America's most successful golfer of all time, racking up more than 50 professional titles, including the 2007 US Open and 2009 Masters. He also lost out in a play-off for the Masters in 2013, when he was beaten in a playoff for the Green Jacket by Adam Scott.

He reached as high as ninth on the Official World Golf Ranking and played on four Presidents Cup teams.

More recently, 'El Pato' - as he is affectionately known - has started playing on the Champions Tour. He missed the rescheduled November Masters after having wrist surgery.