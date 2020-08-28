Report: UK golfers spent 'record amount' on equipment in July

The golf industry’s recovery from the COVID-19 lockdown has been given another boost with news of a new golf equipment sales record being set in the UK last month.



According to Golf Datatech, the industry’s leading independent market research firm for retail sales, consumer and trade golf trends, sales of golf equipment in the UK last month were the highest they’ve been since the company started tracking data in 1997.

July’s total ‘On and Off Course’ equipment sales of £41,278,170 bested the next two highest all-time highest sales months ever of May 2018 £35,545,810 and May 2019 of £34,495,860.

Of the eight equipment categories – balls, woods, irons, wedges, putters, shoes bags and gloves – only balls and shoes did not set all-time high monthly marks.



“Golf is surging through the COVID-19 pandemic, as it is the perfect outdoor social distancing recreational activity, and this is great news for retailers and PGA professionals alike in the UK,” said Golf Datatech partner Phil Barnard. “At the height of the summer golf season throughout the UK, golf equipment sales are booming, as evidenced by July’s best-ever sales month.

“Hard goods have fared especially well through retail channels. This is clear evidence that people are playing golf and spending money on equipment.”



Golf Datatech analysis also shows that average sales prices have been achieved in many categories, indicating that customers were purchasing at normal prices, rather than buying discounted stock.



“July’s sales results were fantastic, considering everything that has transpired this year with the pandemic shutting down the golf industry,” said Barnard. “While golf retail now finds itself 29% down in overall in year-over-year equipment sales, we see significant improvement as July 2020 sales were up 36.9% compared to July 2019.

“Hopefully the golf equipment market can maintain this upward trajectory and end the year in a stronger position than many had feared. These are very positive results for the golf trade and we’re excited to see the outcome of August sales which are already looking very positive.”

• To find out more, log-on to golfdatatech.com.