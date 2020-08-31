Report: UK sees biggest spike in golf in the world

New data analysing the volume of golf being played around the world has discovered an upwards trend in people playing the sport – the largest increase coming in the UK.



Shot Scope, a company that manufactures GPS and shot tracking technology, analysed the activities of 50,000 golfers around the world this July, and compared this with data it had for July 2017, 2018 and 2019.

It found that golf rounds in the UK were up by just under 40 percent (39.7%) compared with pre COVID-19 levels, the biggest growth across the globe.

The USA saw an increase of 34.9 percent of rounds played and Canada 12.7 percent. The average for Europe was 27.9 percent, and the rest of the world at 7.5 percent.

“On the heels of the COVID-19 lockdowns and closed courses around the world, golfers everywhere jumped at the opportunity to play in 2020, and among our more than 50,000 golfers, July rounds skyrocketed,” said David Hunter, CEO of Shot Scope.

“With the UK and US markets recording nearly 40 and 35 percent growth respectively, and as golf is the perfect outdoor social distancing activity, it is clear that the game is thriving right now.”

The data collection and analysis has been possible thanks to Shot Scope’s new V3 Smart Golf Watch.

“Artificial Intelligence in a smart golf watch is a game-changer, as the V3 provides golfers with real-time game tracking data like never before,” said Hunter.

“It not only allows our golfers to improve their game, but it enables Shot Scope to keep its finger on the pulse of the industry and how the game is trending around the world.”