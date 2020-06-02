search
Report: Wales Golf offers clubs affiliation fee 'holiday'

Golf News

Report: Wales Golf offers clubs affiliation fee 'holiday'

By bunkered.co.uk26 May, 2020
Golf clubs in Wales are being given a five-month affiliation fee ‘holiday’ by the country’s national governing body to help offset estimates losses of £5.6million brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Golf Business website is reporting that Wales Golf has announced the move, despite the expectation that it will cost the union around a quarter of a million pounds.

The news follows a decision by Scottish Golf to offer all of its affiliated clubs a 25% refund on affiliation fees for the current year.

“We would like to congratulate golf clubs in Wales who have reopened safely and within the Welsh government guidelines,” Wales Golf chief executive Richard Dixon told the site

“Also we understand there is financial difficulty for clubs across Wales as a result of the course closures from the coronavirus crisis. So, we have decided to waive five months of affiliation fees to Wales Golf.

“The support from club members helps us provide the best possible advice and support for those clubs and to develop our sport for the future.”

Wales Golf currently has approximately 140 affiliated clubs. Since courses in the country reopened just over a week ago, demand for tee times has reportedly gone through the roof. However, that alone will not be enough for some clubs, hence the affiliation fee action by Wales Golf.

“It is a relatively small gesture to each club, but one we thought important to make to show everyone is in this together trying to ensure golf in Wales comes out of this period in the strongest possible state,” added Dixon.

