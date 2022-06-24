search
Reports: Brooks Koepka to be announced as latest LIV signing

Golf News

Reports: Brooks Koepka to be announced as latest LIV signing

By Jamie Hall21 June, 2022
Brooks Koepka LIV Golf LIV Series PGA Tour Jay Monahan
Brooks Koepka Liv Signing

Brooks Koepka’s switch to LIV Golf is set to be confirmed.

Per James Corrigan’s exclusive in the Telegraph, the four-time major winner will join the Saudi-backed rebel tour in time for its second event in Portland next week.

He will become the latest former world No.1 to sign up for the series, after Lee Westwood, Dustin Johnson and Martin Kaymer.

• Brooks Koepka drops huge LIV hint

• New photos show changes at Augusta

Other high-profile signings include Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Graeme McDowell, Ian Poulter and Koepka’s long-time rival Bryson DeChambeau.

His younger brother Chase is also now a LIV player and played in the opening event at Centurion Club earlier this month.

Rumours over Koepka’s future have grown in recent months, going up a gear earlier this week when he removed “PGA Tour” from his Twitter bio.

At last week’s US Open, the 32-year-old was involved in a bad-tempered press conference where he described media coverage of the series as a “dark cloud”.

However, he refused to rule out joining LIV, insisting he “hadn’t really thought about it” - even though he is understood to have been in discussions for months.

• Billy Foster reacts to US Open win

• Boris Johnson leads Fitzpatrick tributes

When the news is confirmed, Koepka is highly likely to be handed a suspension from the PGA Tour.

Those who played at Centurion are already officially banned, with tour commissioner Jay Monahan vowing to dish out the same fate to any future LIV stars.

LIV Portland will take place at Pumpkin Ridge from July 1-3.

