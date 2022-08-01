Reports: Bubba Watson to join LIV Golf

Bubba Watson is set to become the latest player to jump ship to LIV Golf, reports suggest.

According to the Telegraph’s James Corrigan, the two-time Masters champion will be announced by the Saudi-funded rebel tour this week at its third event in New Jersey.

Watson, 43, has been out of action since May through injury and has dropped down the world rankings in recent years.

• Paul Casey takes swipe at DP World Tour



• World No.1 fuelled by sausage rolls



However, the former world No.2 is still a big name and was tenth in the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program last year.

The former major winner, who is reported to be receiving around $50 million to sign with LIV and will be named as a team captain, has long been linked with a move to the breakaway circuit.

He appeared in some promotional videos earlier this year alongside Matt Wolff, who has also since joined the series.

When his move is confirmed, Watson will join fellow recent recruits Henrik Stenson, Jason Kokrak, Charles Howell III and Paul Casey.

• LPGA star takes swipe at PGA Tour



• Teams revealed for LIV Bedminster



Stenson was stripped of Europe’s Ryder Cup captaincy shortly before his signing was confirmed by LIV.

LIV also announced earlier this week that it is set to expand next year, increasing the number of events from eight to 14 with stops in Australia and Latin America.

Players will also be expected to play on the Asian Tour’s International Series.