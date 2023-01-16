Reports: LIV Golf target Mito Pereira makes decision on future

Long-time LIV Golf target Mito Pereira’s move to the breakaway league is set to finally be confirmed next week.

According to the Telegraph’s James Corrigan, the Chilean will be included when the Saudi-funded league announces its players for 2023 next week.

It means Pereira is likely to make his debut on the tour when it gets its season under way in Mexico next month.

Pereira shot to prominence last year when he came agonisingly close to a major championship breakthrough at the US PGA, missing out due to a double-bogey on the final hole.

He has since been heavily courted by LIV, and close friend Joaquin Niemann has previously spoken of his desire to recruit his compatriot.

It is understood Pereira will be part of Niemann’s Torque team when he officially joins LIV.

Bosses at the breakaway league initially indicated they would have their roster for the season ready by the turn of the year. However, they have endured a difficult off-season after chief operating officer Atul Khosla and franchises chief Matt Goodman both left.

This season will see the LIV schedule expanded from eight events to 14, including stops in Australia, Mexico and Spain.

Notable tour venues including El Camaleon, Valderrama and The Greenbrier have been lured and will feature on the calendar this year.