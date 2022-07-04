Reports: LIV golfers in Scottish Open court battle

A group of LIV golfers have launched a last-ditch legal bid to be allowed to play in this week’s Scottish Open.

According to a report by James Corrigan in the Telegraph, some players on the breakaway tour are seeking emergency injunctions in order to take part at the Renaissance Club.

Last week, 16 of the rebels co-signed a letter threatening legal action against the DP World Tour after it fined them £100,000 each and banned them from this week’s event, which is co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour.

CEO Keith Pelley hit back, blasting “inaccuracies” in the players’ letter and insisting the “fair and proportionate” punishments will stand.

However, some of the group are now said to be heading to court with the aim of convincing a judge to force the tour to allow them into the field for the East Lothian showdown.

It is the first time the event has been co-sanctioned.

The PGA Tour has already handed suspensions to all members who played in the first two LIV events. However, should the injunction be granted, those bans would be undermined.

LIV chiefs, including CEO Greg Norman, have promised to reimburse the players for their DP World Tour fines and are also understood to be prepared to back them in court.