search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsReports: LIV golfers in Scottish Open court battle

Golf News

Reports: LIV golfers in Scottish Open court battle

By Jamie Hall04 July, 2022
LIV Golf Genesis Scottish Open Scottish Open DP World Tour PGA Tour
Liv Golf Centurion

A group of LIV golfers have launched a last-ditch legal bid to be allowed to play in this week’s Scottish Open.

According to a report by James Corrigan in the Telegraph, some players on the breakaway tour are seeking emergency injunctions in order to take part at the Renaissance Club.

• Caddie criticises DP World Tour

• Patrick Reed out of Genesis Scottish Open

Last week, 16 of the rebels co-signed a letter threatening legal action against the DP World Tour after it fined them £100,000 each and banned them from this week’s event, which is co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour.

CEO Keith Pelley hit back, blasting “inaccuracies” in the players’ letter and insisting the “fair and proportionate” punishments will stand.

However, some of the group are now said to be heading to court with the aim of convincing a judge to force the tour to allow them into the field for the East Lothian showdown.

It is the first time the event has been co-sanctioned.

• Sergio Garcia in rant at DP World Tour stars

• Law earns "dream" major debut at St Andrews

The PGA Tour has already handed suspensions to all members who played in the first two LIV events. However, should the injunction be granted, those bans would be undermined.

LIV chiefs, including CEO Greg Norman, have promised to reimburse the players for their DP World Tour fines and are also understood to be prepared to back them in court.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - LIV Golf

Related Articles - Genesis Scottish Open

Related Articles - Scottish Open

Related Articles - DP World Tour

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Billy Horschel hits out at LIV Golf "hypocrites"
The 150th Open: Early betting guide
The 150th Open: Long-range weather forecast
LIV rebels win legal challenge to play Scottish Open
Pro leaps to defence of DP World Tour over LIV Golf

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh’s advice for those with a knee injury
Watch
play button
Get your takeaway on the correct plane
Watch
play button
Stop de-lofting your club
Watch
play button
Don’t de-loft your clubface
Watch
See all videos right arrow