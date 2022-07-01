search
Golf News

Reports: LIV stars threaten DP World Tour with legal action

Golf News

Reports: LIV stars threaten DP World Tour with legal action

By Jamie Hall01 July, 2022
Ian Poulter Lee Westwood LIV Golf LIV Series DP World Tour PGA Tour
Lee Westwood Ian Poulter Liv Golf

A number of LIV Golf players – including Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter – have reportedly written to the DP World Tour threatening legal action.

The European circuit fined those defecting to the Saudi-backed series £100,000 and suspended them from its three PGA Tour co-sanctioned events.

However, according to James Corrigan in the Telegraph, a letter – co-signed by 16 players – has called on the tour to withdraw its punishments or face being taken to court.

• Zalatoris responds to LIV speculation

• LIV Golf responds to 9/11 protests

In the letter, the players claim the fines and bans are “grossly unfair and unlawful”. They also accused the DP World Tour of hypocrisy by allowing other players to play in off-tour events.

The move came hours after the DP World Tour announced an expansion of its “strategic partnership” with the PGA Tour.

Under the new terms of the deal, the strengthened association between the circuits will continue until 2035.

However, the 16 players questioned in their letter whether the agreement would benefit the DP World Tour, insisting they "care deeply" for it.

• 9/11 protesters "removed" from LIV hotel

• Robert MacIntyre opens up on poor form

Concerns have been raised about the future of the European setup amid the ongoing power struggle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, which has recently strengthened its field with the addition of Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, in addition to the likes of Poulter and Westwood.

The breakaway league’s second event got under way in Portland on Thursday.

Golf News

LIV rebel "no longer welcome at home club"
DP World Tour members at war over LIV Golf
Patrick Reed could play Scottish Open despite LIV switch
DP World Tour chief issues scathing response to LIV legal threat
Reports: LIV stars threaten DP World Tour with legal action

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

