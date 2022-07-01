Reports: LIV stars threaten DP World Tour with legal action

A number of LIV Golf players – including Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter – have reportedly written to the DP World Tour threatening legal action.

The European circuit fined those defecting to the Saudi-backed series £100,000 and suspended them from its three PGA Tour co-sanctioned events.

However, according to James Corrigan in the Telegraph, a letter – co-signed by 16 players – has called on the tour to withdraw its punishments or face being taken to court.

In the letter, the players claim the fines and bans are “grossly unfair and unlawful”. They also accused the DP World Tour of hypocrisy by allowing other players to play in off-tour events.

The move came hours after the DP World Tour announced an expansion of its “strategic partnership” with the PGA Tour.

Under the new terms of the deal, the strengthened association between the circuits will continue until 2035.



However, the 16 players questioned in their letter whether the agreement would benefit the DP World Tour, insisting they "care deeply" for it.

Concerns have been raised about the future of the European setup amid the ongoing power struggle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, which has recently strengthened its field with the addition of Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, in addition to the likes of Poulter and Westwood.

The breakaway league’s second event got under way in Portland on Thursday.