Reports: Luke Donald set to be named Ryder Cup captain

Golf News

Reports: Luke Donald set to be named Ryder Cup captain

By Jamie Hall28 July, 2022
Luke Donald Henrik Stenson Ryder Cup Europe Ryder Cup LIV Golf
Luke Donald Ryder Cup Captain

Luke Donald will be announced as Europe’s new Ryder Cup captain, according to reports.

Per the Telegraph’s James Corrigan, the 45-year-old is set to be unveiled in the coming days.

It comes after Henrik Stenson was removed from the role last week due to his switch to LIV Golf, which was confirmed just hours later.

• Bob MacIntyre calls on LIV stars to "tell the truth"

• Bubba Watson set to join LIV Golf

Donald, along with Scotland’s Paul Lawrie and Sweden’s Robert Karlsson, was in the running when Stenson was initially chosen earlier this year.

And now "the Iceman” has departed, it appears Ryder Cup Europe see the former world No.1 as the man to deliver success in Rome next year.

Donald played in four matches, including the legendary Miracle at Medinah in 2012, and was never part of a losing team. He has also been vice-captain twice, in 2018 and 2021.

He is expected to keep Thomas Bjorn and Edoardo Molinari, who Stenson had named as his first two vice-captains prior to his departure.

• Paul Casey takes swipe at DP World Tour

• World No.1 fuelled by sausage rolls

With 14 months to go until the first balls are struck in anger at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, Donald has a relatively short time in which to reverse Europe’s fortunes after last year’s humbling 19-9 defeat.

His team is likely to look vastly different to recent years, with stalwarts such as Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia all now plying their trade on the LIV Series.

