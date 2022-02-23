Reports: PGA Tour chief tells Saudi stars to ‘walk out the door'

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said stars considering offers from the Saudi Golf League should “walk out the door now”, according to reports.

Golf Channel reporter Rex Hoggard revealed a players’ meeting was held on Tuesday evening ahead of this week’s Honda Classic, with Monahan reiterating the tour’s stance on the proposed breakaway circuit.

Tour bosses have previously stated that any player who accepts an offer from the new league will face a lifetime ban.

“[Monahan] made it clear right off the top that if you’re going to play [the Super Golf League] walk out that door now,” one player is said to have claimed.

Another added that the commissioner had said those being courted by the Saudis were “detrimental” to the tour, emphasising that the new league would be “all about money”.

Monahan is also reported to have claimed his speech prepared for the meeting had been changed by two events – the decisions of Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson to commit to the tour, and the revelation of comments made by Phil Mickelson in an upcoming biography by Alan Shipnuck.

While the meeting was being held at West Palm Beach, Mickelson was releasing a statement apologising for those comments. However, it was not discussed as officials had not had a chance to read it.

Other topics up for discussion at the meeting included a new autumn schedule which could be brought in from 2023.

It is widely accepted on tour that players need an extended break, with the tour understood to be keen to accommodate the need for a more defined off-season.

Matters such as a projected increase in prize money and the much-anticipated Netflix documentary were also discussed.