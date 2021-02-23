Tiger Woods hospitalised and "in surgery" following car accident

Tiger Woods has been taken to hospital with "moderate to critical" but "non life-threatening" injuries after being involved in a car accident in California.

Local law enforcement officials tweeted from a verified account to say that the 15-time major champion was involved in the accident early this morning.

In a statement, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department wrote: "On February 23, 2021, at approximately 7.12am, LASD responded to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes. The vehicle was travelling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Blackhorse Road, when it crashed.

"The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer Eldrick 'Tiger' Woods. Mr Woods was extricated from the wreck with the 'jaws of life' by Los Angeles County Firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries.

"The traffic investigation is being conducted by investigators from LASD Lomita Station."

The circumstances of the crash are not yet clear but it is understood that Woods was conscious when emergency services arrived.

Speaking to Golf Digest, Woods' agent Mark Steinberg said: "Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support."

Woods was in California for last week's Genesis Invitational, an event that he hosts. That tournament concluded on Sunday after which Woods stayed in the area for a two-day content shoot with Golf Digest and GOLF TV.

In a statement, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said: "We have been made aware of Tiger Woods' car accident today. We are awaiting further information when he comes out of surgery. On behalf of the PGA Tour and our players, Tiger is in our prayers and will have our full support as he recovers."

