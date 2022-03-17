search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsReports: Tiger Woods targeting Masters record

Golf News

Reports: Tiger Woods targeting Masters record

By Jamie Hall17 March, 2022
Tiger Woods The Masters Jack Nicklaus Augusta National Tiger Tracker
Tiger Woods Masters

We don’t yet know if Tiger Woods will be at Augusta this year – but according to reports, he is targeting an all-time record at the 2023 Masters.

According to a report in People, Woods is said to be targeting Jack Nicklaus’ record as the oldest winner of a green jacket in history.

The Golden Bear was 46 at the time of his victory in 1986. Tiger, if he tees it up next year, will be 47 and is said to have stepped up his practice regime.

• Justin Thomas "p****d off"

• Saudi Golf League to launch in the UK

And a source claimed the 15-time major winner will “stop at nothing” to achieve his goal.

"He's aiming for the 2023 Masters tournament," they said.

"And he has a new goal – to be the oldest winner at the Masters. Jack Nicklaus won when he was 46. Tiger will be 47 next year when he competes, and that's the newest record he is going for. He'll stop at nothing to accomplish it."

Last week Woods was seen without a protective sleeve on his right leg, which was badly injured in his serious car crash last year.

He previously said he was targeting a return to competitive golf, although he refused to put a timescale on when he might be back on tour.

• Brad Faxon shows how you can putt like Cam Smith

• University golf team in fatal bus crash

Tiger admitted it is unlikely he will be able to play a full schedule, but could follow the example of Ben Hogan by picking and choosing which tournaments he plays.

“Will I come back? Yes. Will I come back and play a full schedule? No,” Woods said ahead of the Genesis Invitational.

“I can play certain events here and there but on a full-time schedule, that will never happen again. I will pick and choose my events.

“I wish I could tell you when I’ll be playing again. I want to know but I don’t.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - Jack Nicklaus

Related Articles - Augusta National

Related Articles - Tiger Tracker

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Angel Cabrera: The major champ and the 'Prison Of Hell'
Major schedule change announced for Walker Cup
Robert MacIntyre draws tough group at WGC Match Play
Ex footballer blasts golf club after membership snub
UPDATE: Fire at Oakland Hills thought to have been started by construction workers

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Only listen to good advice says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Set up square to the target
Watch
play button
Stop hooking the ball with a weaker grip
Watch
play button
Don’t get stuck on the downswing
Watch
See all videos right arrow