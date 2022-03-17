Reports: Tiger Woods targeting Masters record

We don’t yet know if Tiger Woods will be at Augusta this year – but according to reports, he is targeting an all-time record at the 2023 Masters.

According to a report in People, Woods is said to be targeting Jack Nicklaus’ record as the oldest winner of a green jacket in history.

The Golden Bear was 46 at the time of his victory in 1986. Tiger, if he tees it up next year, will be 47 and is said to have stepped up his practice regime.

• Justin Thomas "p****d off"

• Saudi Golf League to launch in the UK



And a source claimed the 15-time major winner will “stop at nothing” to achieve his goal.

"He's aiming for the 2023 Masters tournament," they said.

"And he has a new goal – to be the oldest winner at the Masters. Jack Nicklaus won when he was 46. Tiger will be 47 next year when he competes, and that's the newest record he is going for. He'll stop at nothing to accomplish it."

Last week Woods was seen without a protective sleeve on his right leg, which was badly injured in his serious car crash last year.

He previously said he was targeting a return to competitive golf, although he refused to put a timescale on when he might be back on tour.

• Brad Faxon shows how you can putt like Cam Smith

• University golf team in fatal bus crash



Tiger admitted it is unlikely he will be able to play a full schedule, but could follow the example of Ben Hogan by picking and choosing which tournaments he plays.

“Will I come back? Yes. Will I come back and play a full schedule? No,” Woods said ahead of the Genesis Invitational.

“I can play certain events here and there but on a full-time schedule, that will never happen again. I will pick and choose my events.

“I wish I could tell you when I’ll be playing again. I want to know but I don’t.”

