search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsReports: Top-100 stars on brink of Saudi switch

Golf News

Reports: Top-100 stars on brink of Saudi switch

By Jamie Hall25 April, 2022
LIV Golf Invitational Series Saudi Golf League PGA Tour DP World Tour Tour News
Greg Norman Liv

More than a dozen of the world’s best players are on the verge of signing up for the controversial Saudi-backed breakaway league.

According to Bob Harig in Sports Illustrated, 15 of the world’s top 100 players have requested permission to play in the first LIV Invitational Series event at the Centurion Club near London in June.

Since confidentiality agreements have been signed, the organisation is not releasing the names of those who have applied for releases.

However, Telegraph golf correspondent James Corrigan reported major winners Sergio Garcia and Louis Oosthuizen are among their number.

• Curtis Cup squad announced

• Women's Scottish Open to welcome fans

PGA Tour players have until 10pm UK time on Monday to submit their applications – but it is believed the event, which has a maximum field of 48, is already oversubscribed, with around 70 applicants.

That means LIV chief executive Greg Norman may have some tough calls to make when it comes to who is in and who is not.

PGA Tour chief executive Jay Monahan is thought to be likely to grant permission because the tournament is technically not part of a new tour at this stage, but DP World Tour boss Keith Pelley is said to be taking a more hardline approach.

Both men previously warned players they risked lifetime bans from the tours and the Ryder Cup if they signed up to the breakaway venture. Pelley last week claimed the European circuit’s future would be placed in jeopardy as a result of the new league.

• R&A set to reject Greg Norman's Open bid

• Pelley issues LIV Golf warning to Euro Tour stars

With its $25 million purse, the Centurion event will become the richest in golf history when it is held this summer.

It has attracted interest from players despite many top stars distancing themselves from it in light of controversial comments made by Phil Mickelson.

The prospect is believed to have proved particularly enticing to veterans, with Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood among those most openly courted by Norman.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - LIV Golf Invitational Series

Related Articles - Saudi Golf League

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - DP World Tour

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Bryson DeChambeau shares gory image of injured hand
Edinburgh golf courses attacked by “idiotic” thugs
Bryson DeChambeau provides injury update
Brooks Koepka called “scumbag piece of sh*t” by internet personality
WATCH: Kiradech Aphibarnrat has hole in one at Mexico Open

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Take the club away on the correct path
Watch
play button
How a stronger golf grip can help you
Callaway
play button
The correct shoulder angle at address
Watch
play button
How to stop hooking the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow