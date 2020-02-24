search
Reputable English club suffers SHOCKING vandalism

Golf News

Reputable English club suffers SHOCKING vandalism

By Ryan Crombie24 February, 2020
Salisburygc2

Salisbury and South Wilts Golf Club in the south of England has been the subject of a brutal vandal attack.

According to a report by Salisbury Journalno arrests have yet been made after a motor was driven across the golf course causing severe damage to one of the greens.

The incident at Salisbury and South Wilts Golf Club occurred between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.

A spokesperson for Wiltshire Police said: “We received a report of criminal damage some time between 3pm on February 20 and 7am on February 21.

“At this stage, no arrests have been made.”

The team at the club discovered deep, muddy vehicle tracks covering the green on the third hole, and are now appealing for more information and witnesses.

Salisburygc1

A spokesperson for the course said: "[There is] no updates on the people responsible but we’ve had a good response on Facebook. Greenkeepers have done their best to repair the damage but it will be a while before we can play on it again."

“It is saddening to think that some people take pleasure in this kind of vandalism and ruining other people’s pastime," a member of the club told the Salisbury Journal.

"Our fantastic greenkeepers are already hard at work to make the repairs.”

Salisburygc3

