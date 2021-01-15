Rescheduled Scottish Golf Tourism Week 2020 now cancelled

As a direct result of the ongoing uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the staging of the 5th Scottish Golf Tourism Week has sadly been cancelled.

The 2020 Scottish Golf Tourism Week event was originally set to be staged by PSP Media Group and hosted by the Fairmont St Andrews, between 5-11th November 2020. However, following consultation with international tour operators faced with little prospect of being able to travel to Scotland, organisers postponed the event and announced new dates for 31st March – 1st April.

Sadly, the recent developments and subsequent announcements early in 2021 relating to the pandemic’s continued impact has led to cancellation of the rescheduled event.

Organisers will now focus their efforts and work in tandem with partners, VisitScotland on the return of Scottish Golf Tourism Week later this year with the 2021 event taking place as normal in the Autumn when it is hoped the golf industry in Scotland will be preparing to welcome visitors from across the world in 2022. Dates will be announced in due course.

Tom Lovering, PSP Media commercial director, said, “We were optimistic when we postponed the 2020 event in October that the new year would herald the start of the recovery from the pandemic. Unfortunately, we are all still living with the daily challenges COVID-19 presents and in the current climate it’s simply not possible to plan forward with confidence for our reschedule dates.

"To give all of our friends and partners across the industry some certainty, we feel it’s right to make the call early in 2021 and focus our efforts on staging the biggest and best event yet in support of Scottish Golf Tourism.”

For the latest information and updates about the Scottish Golf Tourism Week 2021, please visit www.scottishgolftourismweek.co.uk.