Research reveals huge optimism for future of grassroots golf

New research by golf insurance specialist Golf Care has revealed exactly what the impact of lockdown has been for over 4,000 golfers in the UK.



Since play resumed in May following its two-month coronavirus-enforced lockdown May, 97% of golfers surveyed said they had returned to the course. An incredible 86% added they were playing either as frequently or more so.

When asked about the new guidelines that have been implemented to keep golfers safe, 96% said they have found them easy to follow, whilst eight in ten think their club has communicated the new rules well.



Almost half (46%) admitted to feeling rusty or very rusty when they returned to the course.

Even more encouraging is the fact that the sport is now attracting a new audience. Just over half (52%) of respondents said they’d noticed more non-members on the course since lockdown, with 77% feeling positive about the increase.



A further 37% of those questioned said they were confident that the post-lockdown era would open the door for a new generation of golfers.

However, with such a high volume of traffic on courses and so many new players hitting the links for the first time, the risk of accidents and injuries obviously goes up, too.

That’s why Golf Care is urging golfers to make sure that they’re covered for all eventualities.



“From mishit shots to broken equipment, there’s a lot that can go wrong during your round, something we know all about as a specialist golf insurer,” said a company spokesperson. “We’ve all hit a wayward shot. It happens to the best of players but it could end up costing you a small fortune.

“One UK golfer was awarded £397k after being hit by a wayward shot, something that Public Liability insurance will protect you from paying out on yourself.

“You’ve also got your clubs and equipment to consider, too. You’ve probably spent a small fortune to get the right set up for you and accidental damage claims are what we see most often. One policyholder’s golf GPS watch flew off their wrist during a backswing and landed on a gravel path, cracking the screen – an expensive replacement had they not been insured.”



