Resort announces return of former head of golf

A top Scots venue has announced the return of its former head of golf.

Alan Tait has again been appointed to the role at Glasgow Westerwood Resort and Spa – the same job he filled in the 1990s.

He will begin later this month having spent the last 30 years working for a number of prestigious venues around the country.

He is also still an active player on the Pro-Am circuit and has been tasked with developing the golf offering at Westerwood, part of the QHotels Collection.

Tait will also continue work with young golfers in his role as a brand ambassador for youth golf firm Golphin.

“I am absolutely delighted to be returning to Glasgow Westerwood and can’t wait to get going," he said. "I had seven very happy years there and look back at my time with great fondness and pride, as we really helped get the business back on track.

“The golf course has always had great potential and with recent investment, I look forward to helping improve the facilities and the course. With such a fantastic team in place, it promises to be a great journey ahead."

Glasgow Westerwood’s general manager, Joe Gallacher, said: “It’s great for us to be working alongside and utilising Alan’s services and I’m really looking forward to working with him.

“Alan knows the business very well and his past experience will be a key part of developing the resort and will provide innovative input on all elements of the golf here.”

