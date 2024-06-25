Sign up for our daily newsletter
It’s not unusual for Monday Qualifiers to throw up a feel-good story, but Nick Bienz’ path to a PGA Tour debut will have certainly won a few fans.
The American would usually head back to his day job at Golf Galaxy but, instead, he’ll tee it up at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this weekend.
Bienz – who has never played in a PGA Tour-sanctioned event – posted 65 at The Orchards Golf Club in Washington, Michigan, to punch his place following a five-for-four play-off.
But it was his preparation for the defining moments that made him viral on social media.
The Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) graduate downed three beers outside the clubhouse to “calm his nervous system”.
“Remember how I said three beers would be a perfect amount? Well, I’m perfect,” he said. And it turns out he was right. After eight holes, Bienz earned one of four spots at Detroit Golf Club.
Nick Bienz has never played a pga tour sanctioned event. He has never played an event bigger than a state open. He pounded 3 beers before the playoff.
He just qualified for the Rocket Mortgage. pic.twitter.com/UM5aP37oyz
— Monday Q Info (@acaseofthegolf1) June 24, 2024
Bienz will now compete alongside Tom Kim, Cameron Young, Will Zalatoris and Rickie Fowler.
“I have to call my boss and call off work tomorrow for sure,” Bienz told Monday Q‘s Ryan French after his round. “I’m supposed to be there at 7:30 in the morning [Tuesday] and I don’t think that’s going to happen.”
Bienz also wrote on X: “This is by far the craziest day of my life. Thank you so much to everyone. Let’s have a freaking week!”
The Rocket Mortgage Classic gets underway on Thursday in Detroit, whilst Bienz will learn of his playing partners for the opening two rounds today.
It has a purse of $9.2 million, with the winner set to take home over $1.5 million. Some familiar names to the PGA Tour, including Robert Garrigus, Ryan Palmer and Michael Gligic, were among those who missed out in Monday’s qualifier.
@golfgalaxy – one of your employees @nick_bienz1 just qualified for the @RocketMortgage @PGATOUR event in Detroit. I hope there is some gear and a possible sponsorship deal headed his way. @acaseofthegolf1
— Bo Van Pelt (@bovanpelt) June 24, 2024
Meanwhile, professional golfer Bo Van Pelt sent a plea to Bienz’ employer. “Golf Galaxy – one of your employees Nick Bienz just qualified for the Rocket Mortgage PGA TOUR event in Detroit,” he wrote on X.
“I hope there is some gear, and a possible sponsorship deal headed his way.”
