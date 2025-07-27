Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Victor Dubuisson is back.

After retiring at the age of 33, one of the game’s great enigmas returned inside the ropes in style with a victory on the Alps Tour on Sunday.

Dubuisson, the mercurial but reclusive Frenchman who was part of the winning 2014 Ryder Cup team and twice a winner on the European Tour, quit the professional game two years ago to pursue coaching.

In an exclusive interview with bunkered last year, the swashbuckling talent opened up on the reasons why – explaining why he was “tired of it and wanted to have a different life.”

However, Dubuisson mysteriously never ruled out a comeback – saying that “maybe in a few years, I will play a few events.”

And having not teed it up competitively since the European Masters back in September 2023, Dubuisson has now made a winning return on the developmental Alps circuit.

Dubuisson shot rounds of 62-65-61 at the esteemed Golf de Biarritz Le Phare in his homeland – before winning the 54-hole Biarritz Cup in a playoff.

He edged out Spain’s Jorge Maicas with a birdie on his second sudden-death hole.

“Those putts are never easy – especially uphill ones, which I don’t particularly like – and I had a few more than usual today,” Dubuisson said about his winning moment.

“But once you hit a good putt, it’s out of your hands whether it drops or not. That last one was an excellent putt to finish with.”

Dubuisson, however, did not accept his share of the €47,500 prize purse after shining on a sponsor’s invite.

As a “gesture of personal principle”, he decided to give up his €7,600 winner’s cheque – meaning the runner-up Maicas was afforded the top prize instead.

It is unclear at this stage whether Dubuisson plans to build on this success and target a full comeback.

For the past 18 months, the 35-year-old has been running clinics for holiday makers in Tenerife – imparting his wisdom to everyone from budding pros to 30 handicappers at the Abama Golf Resort.

“I was feeling good with my game but I was just feeling bad with all the travelling and I felt like I wanted to do something else. I was not mentally in a good place,” he said last year.

“After 13 years I was tired of it and wanted to have a different life.”

Alexander Levy, who still competes on the DP World Tour, tipped Dubuisson’s return earlier this year, but could also understand his close friend’s reticence to spend his full life out on tour.

“People see only the outside of this life,” Levy said. “For sure, when you have success but you don’t see the other side, the work, the hard things in this life. I can get that at some point you’re tired of this and you just want to be at home, chilling and do the things I want to do.

“He didn’t enjoy travelling, living out of a suitcase and a hotel. I can understand, it’s not for everyone. It bothered him since the start.”

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.