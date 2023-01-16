Revealed: The mind-blowing stat behind Jon Rahm's hot streak

Jon Rahm kicked off 2023 in fine style by winning the Sentry Tournament of Champions, picking up where he left off last year.

The Spaniard is enjoying a hot streak, having also won the DP World Tour Championship, and has ten top-tens in 15 starts.

His form has led many fans to declare the 2021 US Open winner is the best golfer in the world right now – and their claim is backed up by an incredible stat.

• Monahan makes call on Tiger PIP cash



• First look: Cobra AEROJET drivers



Twitter user Michael Verity put Rahm’s recent rounds into the WHS handicapping system, which takes the average of the best eight of your last 20 rounds to calculate your index.

According to his calculations, the 28-year-old would be playing off a scarcely-believable +13 had he remained in the amateur ranks.

Have a look below to see how he worked it out...

If you put Jon Rahm's last 20 rounds into the WHS handicapping system, average out his best 8 rounds, his differential comes out at -13.1875



Jon, your new handicap index is +13

Well played, son



Could he concede all those shots to you in a match at your home course and beat you? pic.twitter.com/121LcUm0EO — Michael Verity (@MichaelVerity) January 9, 2023

The advent of the WHS has allowed golf stattos to calculate how good the best players in the world really are.

Statistician Lou Stagner calculated Tiger Woods’ index during his dominant 2008 would have been between +11 and +12 when adjusted for tour conditions.

• Paige Spiranac roasts Twitter user



• Ryder Cup star quits golf to care for wife



Despite his unbelievable form, however, Rahm remains fifth in the heavily-criticised world rankings. That was exacerbated by the omission of the “leap week” between December 26 and January 1 when no players’ rankings declined, in contrast to previous years.

However, he continues to target a return to the top of the standings and added: “I feel like since August I’ve been the best player in the world.”