Revealed: The most popular golf course on Instagram is ______

The hashtags have been counted and the results are in.

Royal County Down is the most photographed golf course on Instagram.

The Northern Irish links has been declared No.1 after a study undertaken by ladies' golf company Surprize Shop.

• PGA Tour winner could be forced to leave the game

• WATCH - Pro tries weirdest grip we've ever seen

The site collated a list of the 30 most popular golf courses and then scraped Instagram for images posted on the app alongside the hashtags most closely associated to each golf course.



It found that pictures of Royal County Down had been posted a whopping 89,293 times - almost 20,000 times more often than second-placed Augusta National.

Seven Scottish courses made the top-30, led by the Old Course at St Andrews, which has been posted about over 35,000 times.

The 20 most Instagrammable courses

1. Royal County Down, Northern Ireland - 89,293 posts

2. Augusta National, USA - 71,132

3. Quinta do Lago, Portugal - 70,927

4. TPC Sawgrass, USA - 45,205

5. St Andrews, Scotland - 35,731

6. Bandon Dunes, USA - 22,648

7. PGA National, USA - 22,319

8. Bethpage Black, USA - 18,711

9. Pebble Beach, USA - 16,254

10. Whistling Straits, USA - 15,184

• New coach but no gear deal for former world No.1



• "It's not right" - Pro hits out at English ban



11. Trump International, Scotland - 13,972

12. Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland - 11,989

13. Shadow Creek, USA - 10,486

14. Pinehurst, USA - 8,635

15. Barnbougle Dunes, Australia - 7,667

16. Trump Turnberry, Scotland - 7,354

17. Le Golf National, France - 7,248

18. Cypress Point, USA - 7,139

19. Spyglass Hill, USA - 6,918

20. Cabot Links, Canada - 6,829