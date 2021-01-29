search
Golf News

Revealed: The most popular golf course on Instagram is ______

By bunkered.co.uk25 January, 2021
Instagram golf courses Photos Royal County Down Augusta National St Andrews Surprize Shop
Instagram

The hashtags have been counted and the results are in.

Royal County Down is the most photographed golf course on Instagram.

The Northern Irish links has been declared No.1 after a study undertaken by ladies' golf company Surprize Shop

• PGA Tour winner could be forced to leave the game

• WATCH - Pro tries weirdest grip we've ever seen

The site collated a list of the 30 most popular golf courses and then scraped Instagram for images posted on the app alongside the hashtags most closely associated to each golf course.

It found that pictures of Royal County Down had been posted a whopping 89,293 times - almost 20,000 times more often than second-placed Augusta National.

Royal County Down

Seven Scottish courses made the top-30, led by the Old Course at St Andrews, which has been posted about over 35,000 times.

The 20 most Instagrammable courses

1. Royal County Down, Northern Ireland - 89,293 posts
2. Augusta National, USA - 71,132
3. Quinta do Lago, Portugal - 70,927
4. TPC Sawgrass, USA - 45,205
5. St Andrews, Scotland - 35,731
6. Bandon Dunes, USA - 22,648
7. PGA National, USA - 22,319
8. Bethpage Black, USA - 18,711
9. Pebble Beach, USA - 16,254
10. Whistling Straits, USA - 15,184

• New coach but no gear deal for former world No.1

• "It's not right" - Pro hits out at English ban

11. Trump International, Scotland - 13,972
12. Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland - 11,989
13. Shadow Creek, USA - 10,486
14. Pinehurst, USA - 8,635
15. Barnbougle Dunes, Australia -  7,667
16. Trump Turnberry, Scotland - 7,354
17. Le Golf National, France - 7,248
18. Cypress Point, USA - 7,139
19. Spyglass Hill, USA - 6,918
20. Cabot Links, Canada - 6,829

