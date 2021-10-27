REVEALED - The most popular golf course on Instagram

With an estimated 1.4 BILLION users, Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms in the world - and, with its picture-first format, it lends itself brilliantly to golf.

Indeed, the hashtag #golf currently features on more than 28.5 million Insta posts, with players keen to share images of swings, fails, memes and, above all, golf courses.

One course above all others stands out as the most Instagrammed track in the game.

The Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.

The host venue for The PLAYERS Championship on the PGA Tour features in a whopping 50,168 different posts, according to new research carried out by Money.co.uk.

That's nearly 20,000 more than its closest challenger, the Trails Course at Bandon Dunes (32,561). Pebble Beach is close behind in third (32,475).

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Old Course at St Andrews is the most Instagrammed golf course outside the United States, appearing in 15,065 posts. Others inside the top-10 include the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush, the Straits Course at Whistling Straits and Royal Birkdale.



Barnbougle Dunes in Tasmania is the only course outside of the US and UK to crack the top-10.



The Money.co.uk report also delved into Facebook data to uncover which golf courses had the highest number of 'check-ins' on their dedicated pages.

Once again, TPC Sawgrass came out on top with 228,094 check-ins, followed by Pinehurst No.2 in North Carolina (94,489) and the Ailsa Course at Trump Turnberry Ailsa (83,577).

The most 'searched for' courses during the past 12 months, meantime, were Pebble Beach, St Andrews and the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island. The latter hosted the 2021 PGA Championship in May, which could explain why searches for the course were so high in the lead up to, and following the event.

