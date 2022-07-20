REVEALED The shafts behind Cameron Smith’s Open win 

Shaft giant KBS is toasting a Claret Jug victory after Cameron Smith snagged his first major title at St Andrews.

The Australian’s win, his third of 2022 following his triumph at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January and The Players in March, came with KBS Tour 130x shafts in his irons and wedges.

In the final round on Sunday, the Aussie was dialled in with his approach shots, hitting 17 out of 18 greens in regulation, which included five straight birdies from the turn, while also carding the lowest closing nine-hole stretch in Open history (30) for a final round 64. He is also only the second player in history to win both the Players Championship and The Open in the same season, joining Jack Nicklaus.

The 28-year-old conquered the Old Course using KBS Tour 130x (Custom Matte Black) in his 3-9 irons and the same shaft in his three wedges. He ranked first in strokes gained for approach shots, 13 strokes ahead of the field. He is now No.2 overall on the PGA Tour.

"We're extremely proud to add another major championship to our trophy cabinet and we congratulate the winner on a magnificent performance at the home ofgolf, especially on the back-nine on Sunday where he played some of the best golf I've seen in a long while," said Kim Braly, KBS Director of R&D and master shaft maker.

"The KBS Tour is my signature shaft and one that I use a blueprint for all the other shafts in the KBS line-up. It is ideal for players desiring shot versatility and mid trajectory, perfect for links golf in the wind!" he added.

The native Queenslander becomes only the fifth Australian to be named Champion Golfer of the Year and in doing so, he propels himself to second in the world rankings.

His accurate iron play is seen as one of the biggest factors in his consistent performances this season along with his short game, which has long been considered among the best in the world. In 16 starts this year, he’s recorded seven top-10s - included a T3 at The Masters and 11 top 25s.

Incorporating pioneering technology, the KBS Tour shaft maximises energy transfer for increased shot control offering a smooth, responsive feel and is the preferred model by several of the best golfers in the world. Sitting side-by-side with the iron shaft, the KBS Tour wedge shaft is designed exclusively for wedges to produce shots with a lower-mid trajectory and mid ball spin. Like its iron equivalent, the wedge shaft is tested and proven on tour and creates a piercing ball flight with incredibly tight shot dispersion.

Played by more than 300 tour players worldwide, KBS partners with every club manufacturer in the game and offers 30 different shafts across every club in the bag, including 18 iron options featuring different weights and flexes.

Click HERE for further details of the KBS golf shaft range.