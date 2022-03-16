search
HomeGolf NewsRevealed: The shafts behind Cameron Smith's Players success

Gear

Revealed: The shafts behind Cameron Smith’s Players success

By Jamie Hall16 March, 2022
Cameron Smith The Players Championship KBS TPC Sawgrass Gear
Cameron Smith Players Kbs

Shaft giant KBS is celebrating after playing a key role in Cameron Smith’s victory at the Players Championship.

The Australian’s win, his second of 2022 following his triumph at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January, came with KBS Tour 130x shafts in his irons and wedges.

Smith recorded 24 birdies across the 72 holes as he added his name to the list of greats who have won at TPC Sawgrass – the most of any player in the field

• Cameron Smith wins Players Championship

His improved iron play is seen as a key factor behind his rise to world No.6, alongside his short game which is considered among the best in the world.

“It was incredible golf to watch throughout the tournament, but to watch him battle the elements and see how he created shots in toughest conditions and display his usually magic around the greens using KBS shafts was a joy to see,” said Kim Braly, master shaft engineer and director of research and development for KBS.

“All of us at KBS congratulate him on his second victory of the season and we’re sure there’s many more to come.”

The KBS Tour is Kim Braly’s signature shaft and is ideal for players desiring shot versatility and mid trajectory.

It incorporates pioneering technology, offering a smooth, responsive feel and is the preferred model by several of the best golfers in the world.

• Pro roasts PGA Tour over "golden man"

The KBS Tour wedge shaft is designed exclusively for wedges to produce shots with a lower-mid trajectory and mid ball spin.

Like its iron equivalent, the wedge shaft is tested and proven on Tour and creates a piercing ball flight with incredibly tight shot dispersion.

KBS currently offers 31 different shafts, including 18 iron options in different weights and flexes.

