REVEALED: The statistical British favourite to win The Masters

Justin Rose is statistically the British favourite to win this year’s Masters.



That’s according to research from specialist golf insurance provider Golf Care.

Analysing the performance statistics of every Masters winner since the tournament began in 1934, Golf Care has created an interactive website called ‘What Makes A Masters Champion’.

It calculates the average profile of a Masters winner using 85 years of data, which is based on a variety of metrics, including the champion’s age, weight, driving distance, Greens In Regulation percentage, and proportion of fairways hit.



Using these metrics, Golf Care has predicted which ten British golfers are most likely to win this year’s tournament, based on what they have in common with past victors.

Statistically, Rose is most likely to don the green jacket, followed closely by Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood.

Commenting on the findings, former Europe Ryder Cup captain and Golf Care ambassador Bernard Gallacher said: “I’ve been lucky enough to compete with some true Masters icons. What makes them so unique is their extraordinary performance statistics and their ability to handle pressure, particularly when it gets to the back nine.

“Looking at Golf Care’s data, it’s quite incredible the sort of numbers that are needed to win the Masters. It just goes to show why this tournament is so prestigious, because it’s so difficult to win."



As well as exploring the average stats of a Masters champion and seeing which British golfers are most likely to win this year’s tournament, visitors can explore how much the most difficult holes on Augusta’s back nine have changed over the years.

They can also pit iconic winners against each other to see who would win based on their Masters performances. Hypothetical play-offs include Tiger Woods vs Jack Nicklaus, Sergio Garcia vs Seve Ballesteros, and Ben Hogan vs Sam Snead.

Find out what makes a Masters champion by visiting Golf Care’s interactive website.