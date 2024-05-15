Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

In case you hadn’t noticed, grassroots golf is still absolutely thriving.

Since the Covid pandemic, participation rates have been through the roof across the United Kingdom with more people playing at least some form of the game than most can remember.

Many of those happen to be household names, too. Golf has become increasingly popular with the celebrity contingent. From musicians to film stars and almost all points in between, the thrill of whacking a little white ball around a field is at an all-time high.

That, though, begs the question: which celeb is the best of them all?

As it turns out, there’s one clear winner.

Based on the handicaps of those taking part in the BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am last September – a star-studded occasion that always attracts the very biggest names – that man is none other than Channel 5 news presenter Dan Walker.

• PGA Championship – Round 1 tee times

• Scheffler set for PGA Championship after birth of son

The list was compiled by Swedish golf apparel giant Galvin Green, whose premium, hi-tech clothing the award-winning Walker has been wearing for more than a decade.

The former Strictly Come Dancing competitor topped the standings with an impressive handicap of +0.8 – which has since improved considerably.

“I was very surprised to be ranked No.1 and immediately added it to my CV,” said Walker.

“As a tall bloke standing 6’ 6”, I love the fact that the Galvin gear offers the ideal mix – because it fits me perfectly and looks great, so I always feel comfortable and perform at my best out on the course even in the worst of the weather.

“The waterproofs are just different gravy and the styling of the other layers just seems to get better every year.

Dan recently took delivery of a full wardrobe of Galvin Green clothing for what he hopes will be a busy playing season.

• Rory McIlroy files for divorce from wife Erica

• PGA Championship: When and where to watch on TV

It features many of the 36 brand new garments across five different layering categories, including the AMOS hooded waterproof jacket in GORE-TEX C-knit stretch fabric, suitable for on and off course wear; the stylish windproof and water-resistant LAURO gilet with Thermore padding; and the highly breathable MO short sleeved shirt in VENTIL8™ PLUS fabric with 20+ UV protection.

“If I’m not playing, I’m still always thinking about golf,” I just love everything about it and have a great passion for playing whenever I can.

“I really enjoy the grind of golf and getting better along the way. Due to the wet conditions, I’ve only been able to play three times this year, but my handicap is now +1.2 after three rounds in the 60s, including a recent 66 at Abersoch Golf Club in North Wales.

“During the four months of appearing on the Strictly show, I improved my core strength and my swing speed and ball speed increased by 10 mph to 126 mph, so I’m looking forward to playing more often.”

Other famous names to feature on the list included former Tottenham and Wales forward Gareth Bale, Spider-Man actor Tom Holland and Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke.